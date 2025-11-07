The 7-2 New England Patriots are headed to the Sunshine State to face the 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is an AFC vs. NFC battle between two top teams in their respective conferences. The Patriots sit atop the AFC East, while the Buccaneers lead the NFC South.

New England is coming off a 24-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons that extended their win streak to six games. It wasn't quarterback Drake Maye's best game and it will take a better showing to defeat Tampa. The Patriots have been praised for their quick turnaround by some, while others are hesitant to give them credit until they can beat more top teams. If New Engalnd can defeat Tampa Bay -- which is no easy task -- they'll quiet some of those doubters.

The Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints easily in their last game and the week prior fell to the Detroit Lions, 24-9. Tampa's other loss this season came to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Tampa Bay's defense knows how to pressure the quarterback and are a complete unit under coach Todd Bowles. The Bucs' blitz package is something a young quarterback, like Drake Maye, will need to anticipate.

The Bucs are coming off a bye, so they have extra rest and time to prepare. Crucially, teams coming off a bye, when their opponent is not, are 6-0 so far this season.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Buccaneers live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 9 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Buccaneers -2.5; O/U 48.5 (via DraftKings)

Patriots vs. Buccaneers: Need to know

Baker Mayfield vs. Drake Maye. Both quarterbacks are having stellar seasons. Mayfield has a 63.9 completion percentage (23rd), 1,919 yards (11th), 13 touchdowns (14th) against only two interceptions. Maye currently has a league-best 74.1 completion percentage, along with 2,285 passing yards (fifth), 17 touchdowns (tied for third) and just four interceptions. These quarterbacks are two of the most fun to watch in the league and who has the better game may be the difference maker on Sunday.

Two solid rush defenses. Just like these teams are benefiting from solid quarterback play, both squads have notable defenses. The Patriots have allowed just 679 total rushing yards, which is best in the league. The Bucs have held their opponents to 741 yards on the ground, and that's sixth-best. The Patriots run game is middle of the pack, with 1,011 yards, eight touchdowns and 3.9 yards per carry, while the Bucs' comes in at the lower end of the spectrum, with 785 yards, six touchdowns and 3.8 yards per carry.

How will the Buccaneers' injuries play a role? Wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) and running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) are among two players who did not practice on Wednesday. Godwin has played just two games this season, with the last coming on Oct. 5. Irving has played in four games this year and hasn't seen the field since Sept. 28.

Patriots vs. Buccaneers prediction, pick

I think fans are in for a treat with this one, as two playoff contenders from different conferences face off. I think this will be a close one that could come down to which team makes fewer mistakes. Pick: Patriots, Over 48.5