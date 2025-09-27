The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are off to rocky starts, both sitting at 1-2. The Panthers are coming off a 30-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons, while the Patriots are coming off a 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots one win came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Their two losses were by just a touchdown, so if the team can correct some mistakes they can turn some would-be close losses into wins.

New England needs to work on their discipline, eliminating penalties and situational game awareness. Last week the Patriots faced a fourth-and-one situation and instead of lunging forward after catching a pass, DeMario Douglas went backwards, costing them the first down and a chance to tie the game. Mishaps like that have kept New England from winning.

The Panthers defense has been a bright spot for them. They have four interceptions, tied for third most in the NFL. They had three takeaways, including a pick-six, last week.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Panthers live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 28 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Gillette Stadium -- Foxboro, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxboro, Massachusetts TV Channel: Fox | Streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Fox | Fubo (Try for free) Follow along: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Patriots -5.5; O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings)

Patriots vs. Panthers: Need to know

The Patriots have turnover issues. One of the biggest things the Patriots need to work on is not turning the ball over. Last week, they turned the ball over five times and turned the ball over on downs once, which felt like another turnover. They had multiple red zone turnovers and ball security was an issue particularly for Rhamondre Stevenson, who has a history of fumbles. Last week's game was winnable if even one of those turnovers went a different way.

The Panthers have turnover issues. We may see a game of turnovers this week. The Panthers are also struggling with keeping the ball in their own offense's hands. They have three interceptions and three fumbles lost. The Panthers are tied with the Patriots and Cowboys for the second-most giveaways so far this season.

Oh, Henry. Hunter Henry seems to be Drake Maye's favorite target, though the quarterback does spread the wealth around. Last week, Henry was responsible for both touchdowns and I could see him being a major factor this week as well.

Patriots vs. Panthers prediction, pick

Simply put, I think the Patriots will avoid starting 1-3 for the fifth year in a row. Pick: Patriots, Under 42.5