The New England Patriots come into the game sitting at 3-2 and are arguably coming off their biggest win in years. The underdog Pats defeated the Buffalo Bills in New England quarterback Drake Maye's first primetime game.

The 23-20 road victory vaulted the Patriots into the "potential playoff teams to watch" strata, as they showed strengths on both sides of the ball. If the season ended today, the Patriots would have a playoff spot, something they haven't had since 2021.

The Saints are coming off their first win of the season and quarterback Spencer Rattler's first win in his 11 starts. New Orleans defeated the New York Jets 26-14 after losing their first four games. Rattler went 21 of 31 for 22 yards and one touchdown. The Saints defense picked off the Giants twice.

Here's a look at how to tune into the game live, along with betting odds, what to know for the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Saints

Date: Sunday, Oct. 12 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 12 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Saints +3; O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings)

Patriots vs. Saints: Need to know

Patriots offense has been showing positive signs. The Patriots offense has been an issue in recent years, but it's now looking like a functional group with weapons. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had his best game of the year last week, putting up 146 yards on 10 receptions, making some highlight worthy catches and setting up multiple touchdowns. One of their biggest issues is Rhamondre Stevenson fumbling the ball. With RB Antonio Gibson out for the season, the team will need to rely more on Stevenson and rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson.

These teams have history. The Patriots are looking to snap a two-game losing streak against the Saints. New England lost, 28-13, in September of 2021 and lost, 34-0, in October of 2023. New England is 5-1 against the Saints in New Orleans and lead the series all-time at 10-6.

Saints have the edge on defense. The Patriots rush defense is fourth in the league (85.6 yards per game), while the Saints are 20th at (122.2 yards per game). The pass defense is where the Saints excel and the Patriots struggle. The Saints are ninth in the league (204.0) and the Patriots are 26th (242.2).

Patriots vs. Saints prediction, pick

The Patriots should be riding high after last week's big win and I expect that energy to translate on the field. Maye's comfortability in the pocket is growing and he's utilizing Diggs' more, which can be a difference maker in games. The Saints will also have some extra energy coming off their win, but I think the Patriots defense will do enough to stop Rattler's offense. Pick: Patriots -3; Over 45.5