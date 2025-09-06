The Patriots enter a new era (once again) at home at Gillette Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders under the reign of first time New England coach Mike Vrabel. The Raiders also have a new coach in Super Bowl champion Pete Carroll.

Patriots former quarterback -- the guy New Englanders just unveiled a statue for -- aka Tom Brady, is a minority owner of the Raiders, so a familiar face will be an enemy for the Patriots this weekend.

Both teams ended last year last in their respective divisions last year, but their is an air of hope. Vrabel and the return of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, whose most recent gig was as coach of the Raiders, will lead New England. Their offseason acquisitions, most notably Stefon Diggs, has fans optimistic that they will be able to surpass last year's 4-13 mark.

And Carroll has added some pieces of his own, including quarterback Geno Smith and 2025 No. 6 overall pick running back Ashton Jeanty. Las Vegas isn't a team opponents will fear, but they have made changes that could improve their status year-over-year.

Here's a look at where to watch the game, along with odds and a prediction for the AFC showdown.

Where to watch Raiders vs. Patriots live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium -- Foxboro, Massachusetts

TV Channel: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Patriots -3 OU 43.5 (via DraftKings)

Raiders vs. Patriots: Need to know

Raiders record in New England: The Raiders have never won at Gillette Stadium, going 0-3 there. They are also looking for their first win against the Patriots on season openers, as they have gone 0-3 in such games as well. This is the first time since September 2020 that these teams have met. (Patriots won, 36-20.)

Drake Maye effect: Despite a porous offensive line and no weapons, Maye impressed in his rookie season. With an experienced offensive coordinator and improvements on the side of the ball, the second-year quarterback has very high expectations for 2025. There will no doubt be overreactions either way, whether he lights it up or struggles.

The run game: Both teams have exciting rookie running backs. The Raiders have Jeanty and the Patriots have second round pick TreVeyon Henderson. It will be interesting to see how much the run game is utilized by both sides and how much of a difference maker it will be for offenses still finding their identity.

Raiders vs. Patriots prediction, pick

The Patriots and Raiders are two teams that are a long shot to make the playoffs, so from the outside, I'm looking to see whether these teams are showing any signs of developing compared to where they were last year. I believe a McDaniels-lead offense with Maye at the helm will edge out the Raiders defense. I'm picking Vrabel and Co. to get the win and make a statement at home in front of fans who haven't seen much winning at 1 Patriots Place recently. Pick: Patriots, Over 43.5