The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) travel to play the Indianapolis Colts (3-1) in an AFC showdown in Week 5. Geno Smith and the Raiders have now lost three straight games. Last week, the Chicago Bears narrowly beat Las Vegas, 25-24. Likewise, Daniel Jones and the Colts are coming off their first loss. In Week 4, Indianapolis fell 27-20 to the Los Angeles Rams.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Indianapolis is a 7-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Colts odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48. The Colts are -364 money line favorites (risk $364 to win $100), while the Raiders are +285 underdogs.

Where to bet on Raiders vs. Colts

Where to watch Raiders vs. Colts on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 5

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Raiders vs. Colts betting preview

Odds: Colts -7, over/under 48

The Colts have been able to effectively move the ball this season. After four games, the Colts are third in the NFL in total offense (397.3), fourth in passing offense (261), and eighth in rushing offense (136.3). They are also ranked fourth in scoring offense (30.8). Running back Jonathan Taylor has been dominant thus far, ranking first in the league in rushing yards (414) and tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (3).

The Raiders have scored 24 points in consecutive games, but last week was the best outing for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. He posted a career-high 138 rushing yards, one rushing score, and 6.6 yards per carry. He also reeled in two receiving touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Maxx Crosby has seven TFLs and two sacks. There's still room for improvement for the Raiders' defense, as they are allowing 24.8 points per game.

Model's Raiders vs. Colts prediction, picks

The Colts enter this game with a 2-0 ATS record as the home team and 3-0 ATS in conference games. Meanwhile, Las Vegas is 0-2 ATS following a loss. Jeanty's playmaking ability could give Indianapolis' defense some trouble, yet the SportsLine model is leaning on the Colts and projects Indianapolis will cover the spread in 60% of simulations. Raiders vs. Colts score prediction: Colts 32, Raiders 22

Want more Week 5 NFL picks?

Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 5 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.