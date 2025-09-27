The Chicago Bears will head west when they hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a battle of two teams that haven't had the best starts to the 2025 season.

After dropping each of their first two games, the Bears were finally able to get into the win column with a convincing 31-14 victory against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Quarterback Caleb Williams thrived throwing the football and had arguably his best NFL game up to this point. The Bears also benefitted from the fact that the Cowboys lost star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a sprained ankle on their opening series.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have come out on the losing end in each of their past two games after beating the New England Patriots in their season opener. Still, the Raiders have been one of the NFL's top passing offenses under veteran signal caller Geno Smith as they're averaging 248.0 yards per game (sixth in the NFL). Las Vegas will be looking to avoid a 1-3 start under new coach Pete Carroll.

Where to watch Raiders vs. Bears live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 28 | 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Raiders -1.5; O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings)

Raiders vs. Bears: Need to know

The Ben Johnson experience. The Bears were certainly in need of a coaching change following the 2024 season. The franchise landed an innovative offensive mind in former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. It was rough sledding over the first two weeks, but really found its footing in Week 3. Perhaps Johnson is the right person to unlock the talent of Caleb Williams. After all, Williams tied a career-high with four touchdown passes against the Cowboys last week and looked every bit of the part of a franchise signal caller.

Getting Ashton Jeanty on track. Running back Ashton Jeanty had a season for the ages while playing at Boise State in 2024, including winning the Heisman Trophy in the process. However, Jeanty hasn't exactly enjoyed the same level of success in his first taste of NFL action with the Raiders. The 2025 first-round pick is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry and only has one rushing touchdown across three games. Jeanty is the type of back that thrives after contact and needs volume in order to be successful. It'll be interesting to see how the Raiders use him this week against a Bears team that doesn't possess a strong run defense.

Rome Odunze breakout could continue. The Bears offense has shown flashes of upside thus far, but Rome Odunze has certainly shined the brightest. Odunze has racked up 16 receptions for 227 yards and four touchdowns, all of which are team-highs. The 2024 first-round pick has registered at least one touchdown in each of the team's three games and had 35-yard touchdown reception against Dallas last week. If Chicago can keep getting Odunze the ball, he could be poised for a breakout campaign this year.

Raiders vs. Bears prediction, pick

The offense finally showed up as the Bears dominated the Cowboys last week. Now they'll hit the road against a team has struggled mightily through the first three weeks of the season. This is another spot where Caleb Williams could have a monster game and it won't be surprising if he does. The Bears can easily take this one. Pick: Bears, Over 47.5