Two divisional rivals will kick off Week 10 when Bo Nix and the 7-2 Denver Broncos welcome Geno Smith and the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders to Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are coming off yet another fourth-quarter comeback against the Houston Texans, a game in which they won, 18-15. The Raiders on the other hand fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime, 30-29.

Despite the Raiders' loss on Sunday, Smith turned in one of his best performances of the year, as he threw for 284 yards, a season-high four touchdowns against only one interception. He clearly missed tight end Brock Bowers, as the young star caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns in his return to the lineup after missing the last three games due to a knee injury.

As for the Broncos, their second-year signal-caller Nix passed John Elway for the most wins (17) in a quarterback's first two seasons in Broncos history. He registered the seventh game-winning drive of his career this past week, and his fourth this season. The 7-2 start is Denver's best since 2015, when Peyton Manning led the Broncos to a Super Bowl victory. What will happen this year?

Where to watch Raiders vs. Broncos live

Date : Thursday, Nov. 6 | Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Nov. 6 | : 8:15 p.m. ET Location : Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado Stream: Prime Video

Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Broncos -9.5; O/U 42.5 (via FanDuel)

Raiders vs. Broncos: Need to know

The Broncos are streaking. The Broncos have now won six straight games, which is tied for the longest active streak in the NFL with the New England Patriots. Denver has also won nine straight home games, which marks the longest active streak in the league.

The Broncos defense leads the NFL in sacks per game (4.4), third-down percentage (28.2%) and red zone touchdown percentage (34.8%). Denver has recorded the most sacks (40) and is tied in allowing the fewest sacks (9) this season.

Las Vegas is down a receiver. Vegas won't have wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in the lineup moving forward, as just before Tuesday's trade deadline the Raiders dealt him to the Jaguars for fourth- and sixth-round picks. The 28-year-old wideout caught 33 passes for 352 yards in seven games played this season. More pressure will be placed on leading receiver Tre Tucker, as well as rookies Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech.

History suggests Raiders are not-ready-for-prime-time players. The Raiders have lost seven straight road games in prime time, with their last win coming in 2017 against the Miami Dolphins on "Sunday Night Football." Vegas has also scored fewer than 10 points in back-to-back prime-time games, and been out-scored 71-6 over the last two road games.

Fourth-quarter kings: There's no denying that the Broncos offense has been Jekyll and Hyde for most of the season. It can look like one of the most anemic units in the league one moment, then drop 33 points in a quarter the next. The Broncos have four game-winning drives this season, which is tied for most in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and own the league's best fourth-quarter point differential (+66) during this current six-game win streak. No team should feel safe with a lead in the fourth quarter against Denver -- no matter how many points it is.

Raiders vs. Broncos prediction, pick



The Broncos have made a habit of playing close games against inferior opponents. They struggled with the Tennessee Titans in the season opener, defeated the lowly New York Jets by just two points and needed a historic comeback to beat the New York Giants. It wouldn't surprise me to see this game come down to the fourth quarter, but I'll take Denver to cover the spread as long as the number is under 10. Smith is 0-5 against the spread in prime time since the start of last season, while Nix is 3-1 straight up and against the spread in his career in prime time. Pick: Broncos -9.5, Over 42.5