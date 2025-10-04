Talk about teams at opposite end of the spectrum. The Indianapolis Colts are looking for their fourth win of the season, while the Las Vegas Raiders are trying to avoid a fourth loss. The Raiders posted a Week 1 victory against the New England Patriots, but since then they've dropped games to the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders and then last week had a last-second field goal blocked preventing a 25-24 deficit to the Chicago Bears from becoming a 27-25 victory.

Last week, the Colts ended their three-game win streak they had to start the season. They fell 27-20 to the Los Angeles Rams, losing in the final two minutes, and now sit at 3-1. But Indianapolis has shown it can be an offensive force either through the air or on the ground. Plus the Colts' defensive unit is no slouch either.

Bet Colts vs. Raiders at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Where to watch Raiders vs. Colts live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 5 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 5 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox | Streaming: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow along: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Colts -7; O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings)

Raiders vs. Colts: Need to know

Let's look at Daniel Jones by the numbers. Jones has 1,078 passing yards, third-most in the league, a 71.9 completion percentage, four touchdowns and two interceptions, his best showing through four games in his career. He's also got three rushing touchdowns, which is second-most among quarterbacks.

How about the Raiders' ground game vs. the Colts' defense? Las Vegas had an impressive showing on the ground last week, rushing for 240 yards, the most by any team in one game this year so far. The Colts defense on the other hand, allows an average of 96.0 rush yards per game, eighth-best in the NFL.

The franchise history is all even. The Colts and Raiders have played each other 20 times and the all-time record is currently at an even 10-10. In their last meeting in 2023, Indy won 23-20.

Raiders vs. Colts prediction, pick

The Colts are having the better season by far and are looking like a more complete team. I expect them to continue this trend and hand the Raiders their fourth loss of the year. Pick: Colts -7, Under 47.5