Two teams hoping to avoid 0-2 starts will face off Sunday when the Raiders take on the Ravens in Baltimore.

The Ravens are coming off a dramatic, season-opening loss to the Chiefs that came down to the final play when Baltimore tight end Isaiah Likely was inches away from sending the contest to overtime. The Raiders fell to the Chargers in Week 1 after giving up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Las Vegas lost last weekend despite a solid game from quarterback Gardner Minshew, who completed nearly 76% of his passes and threw for 113 more yards than his counterpart, Justin Herbert. But four sacks and an anemic running game didn't help his cause. Conversely, the Raiders defense was run all over by the Chargers, who rumbled for 176 yards while allowing a 6.5 yards-per-carry average.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with our prediction for how Sunday's game will play out.

How to watch Raiders-Ravens

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Ravens -7.5, O/U 44

Prediction

I'm going with the Ravens, but more than the outcome, I'm more curious to see which of Baltimore's skill players step up. Derrick Henry needs to have more of an impact after rushing for just 46 yards in his Ravens debut. Likely was great against the Chiefs, and running back Justice Hill made some plays in the passing game. But Baltimore's other receivers didn't do much, as Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers caught just over half of their 15 targets for 90 yards. Mark Andrews, coming off last year's season-ending injury, caught just two passes in Week 1.

Baltimore should get a more well-rounded game from their skill players, and it's defense should be able to keep Minshew and Co. in check. Expect the Ravens defense to key in on containing Davante Adams, which is the typical game plan for any defense going up against Las Vegas.

Score: Ravens 24, Raiders 13