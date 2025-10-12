When the Tennessee Titans visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, it will be a matchup of two teams searching for some positive momentum. The Titans are looking for their second win in a row while the Raiders hope to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Raiders won their season-opener against the New England Patriots and have dropped four straight since then. Three of those losses have come by 11 or more points. Geno Smith has struggled with turnovers, and he leads the league in interceptions with nine. Coach Pete Carroll is sticking with Smith for now, but how long will that patience last if Smith keeps throwing the ball to the other team? As Smith sorts out his issues, the Raiders defense must step up. Maxx Crosby has recorded just one sack since that season-opening win, but he should get plenty of opportunities on Sunday.

Last weekend, the Titans got their first win of the season, largely because the Arizona Cardinals gift-wrapped it for them. Arizona dropped a touchdown at the goal line and fumbled an interception that led to a touchdown for Tennessee. That's not really a sustainable path to victory, but the Titans can't be picky about how the wins come. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward had an encouraging two-minute drive to win the game, and he threw for 265 yards on the day. It looked like Ward took a meaningful step forward, and Tennessee will have to keep building upon that.

Two teams off to slow starts will try to change their fortunes on Sunday, and here is everything you need to know about the matchup.

Where to watch Raiders vs. Titans live

Date : Sunday, Oct. 12 | Time : 4:05 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 12 | : 4:05 p.m. ET Location : Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Fox

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Raiders -4.5; O/U 41.5 (via DraftKings)

Raiders vs. Titans: Need to know

Geno Smith needs to find some answers. In the offseason, the Raiders traded for Smith and signed him to a huge two-year contract extension that included $66.5 million guaranteed. The idea behind reuniting Smith with his former coach Pete Carroll was that it would raise the floor of the Las Vegas passing attack. Thus far, that hasn't happened. Smith's nine picks through five games are tied for the second most by a Raiders quarterback since 1970. Right now, Smith doesn't look much better than the trio of Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder, which led the team to a 4-13 record last year.

Maxx Crosby could have a field day. It's probably been a frustrating start to the season for Maxx Crosby, who has gotten to the opposing quarterback just twice. Luckily for him, this matchup looks pretty favorable. Tennessee has allowed 19 sacks to this point, which ranks 31st in the league. Between some shaky protection and Ward trying to do too much in the pocket, the Titans have gone backward too often. Can Crosby heat up in the sack department this weekend? This is a prime opportunity to do so.

Titans poor rushing defense will be tested. Opposing teams have been able to run the ball on the Titans. They're allowing 146.8 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 30th in the NFL. Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty is off to a somewhat underwhelming start, but he had a massive game the last time he faced a poor run defense. In Week 4, he gashed the Chicago Bears for 138 yards and a touchdown. The Titans must contain Jeanty and put more pressure on Smith to make plays with his arm, which has not been a winning formula for Las Vegas so far.

Raiders vs. Titans prediction, pick



The Titans are the team coming into this game with at least a little bit of momentum. They finally got into the win column last week, and here comes another very beatable opponent. The Raiders, on the other hand, are reeling after four straight losses as the Pete Carroll era gets off to a discouraging start. Still, I can't shake the fact that the Titans should have lost to the Cardinals by two or three scores based on how the game was going until Arizona went into meltdown mode. Jeanty and the Raiders take advantage of the Titans' poor rush defense, pick up a win and cover. Pick: Raiders -4.5; Over 41.5