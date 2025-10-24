The preseason Super Bowl-favorite Baltimore Ravens are desperate to get things going in the right direction, and they hope Lamar Jackson's return is the impetus when they host the upstart Chicago Bears in Week 8.

Jackson is expected to play for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in a Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. In their two games without Jackson, the Ravens were outscored 61-13. Overall, Baltimore (1-5) has lost four straight games, and a five-game losing streak would be the third-longest in franchise history.

The Bears, on the other hand, are riding a winning streak they'd very much like to keep intact. Chicago has won four straight after an 0-2 start, and a fifth straight win would tie their longest winning streak over the past decade. New coach Ben Johnson has revitalized the Caleb Williams-led offense, and the running game and defense have both improved as the season has gone on.

Where to watch Ravens vs. Bears live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 26 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 26 | 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Ravens -6.5; O/U 49.5 (via FanDuel)

Ravens vs. Bears: Need to know

Can Lamar Jackson save the Ravens? The Ravens' 13 points between Weeks 5 and 6 were the fewest of any team, and that includes six teams who only played one game in that span. Cooper Rush threw four interceptions and zero touchdowns over those two weeks, and only the Jets averaged fewer yards per game. Now, however, Jackson is back, and when he's been on the field, Baltimore is averaging 6.5 yards per play (would be best in the NFL) and 5.8 yards per rush (would also be best in the NFL). Jackson's presence should open up things for Derrick Henry on the ground, too.

Through the first four weeks of the season, the Bears' defense ranked last in yards per play allowed (6.7) and yards per rush allowed (6.1). In two games since their Week 5 bye, though, the Bears have risen to 16th in yards per play allowed (5.2) and 10th in yards per rush allowed (3.5). Those two games, however, were against a depleted Commanders offense and the struggling Saints. Jackson, Henry & Co. will be a much harder challenge. Caleb Williams looks to find a groove. Williams has improved in his second season, especially when it comes to avoiding negative plays, but he has plateaued amid the four-game winning streak. Over the past three games, Williams has just two touchdown passes compared to two interceptions, and he recorded a season-worst 61.7 passer rating against the Saints last week.

Ravens vs. Bears pick, prediction

Jackson's return is a big boost, but it isn't a cure-all for a Ravens team that has also struggled to protect the passer, regardless of who it is, and defend. Still, it'll be enough to get by a Bears team and perhaps finally get things headed in the right direction. Pick: Ravens -6.5; Under 49.5