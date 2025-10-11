Two teams that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations but are trying to bounce back from losses will meet Sunday in Baltimore when the Rams visit the Ravens.

Baltimore (1-4) has been absolutely ravaged by injuries, including to Lamar Jackson, whose hamstring ailment caused him to miss Week 5 against the Texans and will cause him to miss this game as well. Cooper Rush will draw the start in Jackson's place; he threw zero touchdown passes and three interceptions against the Texans. The Ravens have also lost Nnamdi Madubuike for the season and have been without several big names at every level of the defense. It's showing: The Texans racked up 44 points against Baltimore, and overall the Ravens rank 31st in yards per game allowed this season.

On the other side, the Rams dropped a 23-20 overtime thriller against the 49ers on "Thursday Night Football." They've had plenty of time to stew over a loss that left Sean McVay feeling "sick" after Los Angeles got stopped on fourth and 1 on the final play of the game.

Here's how to watch this inter-conference matchup, as well as odds, keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Ravens vs. Rams live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 12 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 12 | 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Rams -7.5; O/U 44.5 (via FanDuel)

Ravens vs. Rams: Need to know

Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are rolling. Stafford has one of the best one-two punches a quarterback could ask for in Nacua and Adams. Nacua's 52 catches are the most through five weeks in NFL history, and his 588 receiving yards also lead the NFL this season. Adams, meanwhile, is averaging a career-high 16.2 yards per reception and already has three touchdown catches. As a result, Stafford has an NFL-best 1,503 passing yards. Now, he and his top targets face a defense that could be without several top players.

Ravens vs. Rams pick, prediction

This is the largest home underdog the Ravens have been since 2021, when Tyler Huntley was filling in for Jackson against the 10-3 Packers. Somehow, the line still feels low considering what the Ravens put on display last week. Pick: Rams, Over 44.5