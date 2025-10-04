Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans entered this season with high hopes as division favorites and, in Baltimore's case, Super Bowl favorites.

Then the season started, and things haven't gone to plan. Both teams find themselves at 1-3 and will be in crucial, back-against-the-wall situations when they meet in Baltimore in Week 5.

The Ravens will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, whose hamstring injury caused him to miss the end of Week 4's loss to the Chiefs and will now cause him to miss his first game due to injury since 2022. In will step Cooper Rush, the longtime Cowboys backup who is tasked with trying to help the Ravens avoid their first three-game losing streak within a season since 2021.

The Texans, meanwhile, are hoping to build off a 26-0 win over the Titans. C.J. Stroud played his best game of the year, and the defense was relentless against an overmatched Tennessee offense. Houston will hope it can make Rush feel the same way.

Here's how to watch the game, plus odds, keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Ravens vs. Texans live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 5 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Texans -1.5; O/U 40.5 (via FanDuel)

Ravens vs. Texans: Need to know

It's time for Derrick Henry to get back on track. Without Jackson, the Ravens will likely want to lean on Henry, who has 115 yards rushing over the past three weeks. That's his fewest in any three-game span since 2018. For comparison's sake, his low over a three-game span last year was 239 yards, more than double his total from the past three weeks. Henry knows the Texans well from his time with the Titans: Since 2019, Henry is averaging 144.7 rushing yards per game against Houston, with 11 touchdowns in nine games.

Stoppable force (Ravens' pass rush) vs. movable object (Texans' offensive line). The Texans' offensive line was a major issue last season and isn't much better -- if any better -- this season. Houston's offensive line ranks 27th in Pro Football Focus' pass blocking grades, and Stroud has taken 10 sacks this season, seventh-most in the NFL. The Ravens, however, have just four sacks, tied for the second-fewest in the NFL, and are allowing the highest-highest rushing success rate in the NFL. One of these two underwhelming units has a chance to get on track.

Ravens' depth to be tested. The Ravens' injury report is long. Along with Jackson, Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith, Patrick Ricard and Chidobe Awuzie all did not practice on Thursday. Ronnie Stanley, Travis Jones and Nate Wiggins were limited participants, and Nnamdi Madubuike is already out for the season. Injuries are impacting all three levels of the defense, and it's hard to know exactly who will be available -- and who might be able to play well -- come Sunday.

Ravens vs. Texans prediction, pick

Both teams are in desperate need of a win, and neither team's offense looks particularly inspiring at this point. At the end of the day, the Texans get it done thanks to a better quarterback, a better defense and significantly better health overall, although it won't be pretty. Pick: Texans -1.5, Under 40.5