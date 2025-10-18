Two teams that are having vastly opposite seasons are squaring off Sunday in the Windy City.

After an 0-2 start, the Chicago Bears have won three straight games and are right in the thick of things in the NFC North. Conversely, the opponent on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints, are hoping to play the role of spoiler as it enters Chicago with a record of just 1-5.

Bet Bears vs. Saints at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass with a winning $5 wager:

Both teams are being led by first-year coaches. Kellen Moore picked up his first win with the Saints in Week 5, when New Orleans forced five turnovers in a 26-14 upset win over the Giants. Ben Johnson is trying to lead the Bears to their first winning season since 2018, when then-first year head coach Matt Nagy led Chicago to a 12-4 record.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with a breakdown and a prediction for Sunday.

Where to watch Saints vs. Bears live

When: Sunday, Oct. 19 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 19 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

FOX | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bears -5.5; O/U 46.5 (via FanDuel)

Saints vs. Bears: Need to know

Defense, anyone? Neither team can say that defense has been their strength so far this season. The Saints and Bears are currently 25th and 27th in the NFL in most points allowed, respectively. Ironically, they are both 24th in the NFL in red zone efficiency after allowing 12 touchdowns in 18 opponents' trips into the 20-yard-line. One big difference between the units has been on third down. The Bears' defense is third in the NFL in that area, whereas the Saints are just 24th in the NFL in that area.

Offensive edge. The Bears have a clear advantage on offense. They are currently 10th in the NFL in scoring, whereas the Saints are the fifth-worst team in the NFL with an average of 18.5 points per outing. Quarterback play has a major reason why the Bears' offense has had more success this season. Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams has largely played well and has done a good job taking care of the football. And while Saints QB Spencer Rattler has also done a good job in terms of not throwing interceptions, he's averaging just one touchdown pass per game.

When in Rome. Chicago has enjoyed a breakout sophomore season from wideout Rome Odunze, who has already caught more touchdown passes this season (5) than he did during his entire rookie campaign (3).

One Saints advantage. One of the Saints' advantages entering this game is their pass rush. Led by Carl Granderson's 4.5 sacks, New Orleans' defense has sacked opposing quarterbacks five more time this season than the Bears, who have just seven sacks though five games.

Saints vs. Bears prediction, pick

Led by Alvin Kamara and wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, the Saints have enough offensive weapons to keep things close on Sunday. That being said, I'm going with the Bears in this one, largely due to their advantage on offense. Pick: Bears -5.5; Under 46.5