The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints will meet in a divisional clash this weekend, and the vibes around each squad couldn't be more different. Carolina just sprung a huge upset against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field, and New Orleans just got shelled by the Los Angeles Rams.

Anyone who thought about writing off the Panthers as playoff contenders can forget it because they just pulled off one of the most surprising results of the season with their 16-13 win over the Packers. Running back Rico Dowdle, who wrestled the starting job from Chuba Hubbard, has given the offense a little more juice. He went for 141 total yards and two touchdowns against a stout Green Bay defense. After an 0-2 start, the Panthers have rattled off five wins in their last seven games.

On the other sideline, the Saints have been written off for a while now, and for good reason. They have one of the worst quarterback situations in the NFL, and that showed last week. In his first career start, Tyler Shough threw for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception against a very good Rams defense. Shough faces a less difficult test this weekend, but he is down a key weapon after the Saints dealt receiver Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks at the trade deadline.

Where to watch Saints vs. Panthers live

Date : Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 9 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fox | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Panthers -5.5; O/U 39.5 (via DraftKings)

Saints vs. Panthers: Need to know

Panthers favored for this first time this season. The Panthers are the favorite in this matchup, and that marks the first time that has happened all season. In fact, Carolina hasn't been favored in this matchup since 2017 with New Orleans snapping a streak of 15 straight meetings as the favorite. It will be interesting to see how the Panthers handle a game that most everyone expects them to win.

The Panthers are the favorite in this matchup, and that marks the first time that has happened all season. In fact, Carolina hasn't been favored in this matchup since 2017 with New Orleans snapping a streak of 15 straight meetings as the favorite. It will be interesting to see how the Panthers handle a game that most everyone expects them to win. Saints' struggles against winning teams. The good news for Carolina is that New Orleans has been miserable against teams with winning records dating back to 2021. Since the start of that season, the Saints are 6-23 in 29 games against teams that are above .500. That includes an active nine-game losing streak.

The good news for Carolina is that New Orleans has been miserable against teams with winning records dating back to 2021. Since the start of that season, the Saints are 6-23 in 29 games against teams that are above .500. That includes an active nine-game losing streak. Rico running wild. Since Hubbard missed time with a calf injury earlier this season, Dowdle has seized the role and put up some monster numbers. In his three games as Carolina's starting running back, Dowdle has averaged 173 yards per game and 6.7 yards per attempt while finding the end zone three times. Dowdle's three games with 130 or more rushing yards are tied for the second-most in franchise history.

Saints vs. Panthers prediction, pick



The Panthers haven't been a favorite all season, so there's no track record there. That makes me a little nervous, but how can I possibly bank on the Saints in this spot? Shough will be making his second career start, and the offense will be worse with the loss of Shaheed. Add in the fact that Dowdle should shred the New Orleans defense, and I could see the Panthers winning this one by a touchdown. Pick: Panthers -5.5; Under 39.5