There are victories on an NFL Sunday, and then there are wins that go down in history. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, their primetime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night was more than just a major upset of the perennial champions of the AFC and the NFL's defining franchise of the last decade. It also etched into the minds of Duval County certain moments -- from Devin Lloyd's 99-yard pick six to Trevor Lawrence's improbable game-winning touchdown after stumbling and falling to the ground -- that will now live permanently in franchise history, and could serve as the spark to even greater things down the road.

At 4-1 and tied for the AFC South lead only one year after finishing as one of the worst teams in the league, the Jaguars have become one of the biggest surprises in the NFL in their first season under new coach Liam Coen. And now, their objective is to defend their home turf yet again and improve to 5-1 in their Week Six matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, who will come to Jacksonville coming off of a hotly-contested shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Where to watch Seahawks vs. Jaguars live

When: Sunday, Oct. 12 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 12 | 1 p.m. ET Where: EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Fla.

EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Fla. TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Jaguars -1.5; O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings)

Seahawks vs. Jaguars: Need to know

Devin Lloyd is having a breakout season. Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd took a notable place in the franchise record books, and a permanent place in the imaginations of Jaguars fans, when he intercepted Patrick Mahomes and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown last week. Lloyd's decisive play highlighted not only the emergence of the Jaguars defense under defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, but also Lloyd's personal breakout in his fourth NFL season. Lloyd has had four interceptions and five total takeaways in his last four games, earning him AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September and making him a player that the Seahawks are going to have to account for at all times.

Hit the road, 'Hawks. While losing in a shootout might happen to any team in any environment, the continued struggles of the Seahawks at home at Lumen Field has gone from a curiosity to an outright mystifying inversion of the way things are supposed to be. Under coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks have gone just 4-12 at home, but are a formidable 9-1 on the road in that same span. Even with the inherent disadvantage a West Coast team has in traveling to the East Coast -- and playing in a 1 o'clock game with their body clocks set far earlier -- a trip to Jacksonville may not be the worst thing in the world for Seattle, even if they just can't figure out why they can't put things together for their home fans.

Seahawks vs. Jaguars prediction, pick

I'm looking Jacksonville's way, and its defense is a big reason why. With the Jaguars coming off of a signature win against the Chiefs I expect them to come into this matchup with tons of energy and full buy-in, which is bad news for any other team that might be expecting to play the Same Old Jags. Considering that the Seahawks lost a week ago thanks to a critical Sam Darnold interception at an inopportune time, I don't think this is the sort of opponent that Seattle can expect to get right against. Pick: Jaguars -1.5; Under 47.5