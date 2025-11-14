First place in the NFC West will be on the line in Los Angeles when the Seahawks and Rams go head to head for the first time this season. Both teams are 7-2 entering Sunday's big showdown.

Both teams are riding four-game winning streaks. Last Sunday, the Rams recorded an impressive 42-26 win over the 49ers, who are 6-4 are 1.5 games behind Los Angeles and Seattle in the division standings. Seattle is coming off an equally impressive, 44-22 win over the Cardinals, who are hosting the 49ers this Sunday.

The Rams have been installed as a slight favorite, but this game could truly go either way.

Where to watch Seahawks vs. Rams live

When: Sunday, Nov. 16 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 16 | 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Rams -3; O/U 48.5 (via FanDuel)

Seahawks vs. Rams: Need to know

Both teams have legitimate league MVP candidates in Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Stafford is currently leading the NFL with 25 touchdown passes. Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards and is on pace to break Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record. First of two. Sunday is the first of two matchups this season between these teams. The second one will be at Seattle in Week 16's Thursday night showcase.

Adding to the intrigue of this game is the fact that it'll feature two teams that are both top-five in the NFL in both points scored and fewest points allowed. The Rams are fifth in the NFL in scoring and second in fewest points allowed. The Seahawks are third in the league in scoring and fifth in fewest points permitted. Red zone advantage? If one team has one possible advantage, it's Seattle's red zone defense against the Rams' red zone offense. Los Angeles is 12th in the NFL in terms of scoring touchdowns once it is inside the opponents' 20-yard-line. They'll face a Seahawks defense that is the seventh-best unit in the NFL in red zone efficiency.

If one team has one possible advantage, it's Seattle's red zone defense against the Rams' red zone offense. Los Angeles is 12th in the NFL in terms of scoring touchdowns once it is inside the opponents' 20-yard-line. They'll face a Seahawks defense that is the seventh-best unit in the NFL in red zone efficiency. Three-headed monster. Los Angeles' offense may possess the NFL's best trio of skill players in running back Kyren Williams and receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Williams has scored three touchdowns in the Rams' last two games and is averaging 4.5 yards-per-carry for the season. Nacua's 79 targets leads the NFL in targets, while Adams' nine touchdown catches is tops in the league.

Los Angeles' offense may possess the NFL's best trio of skill players in running back Kyren Williams and receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Williams has scored three touchdowns in the Rams' last two games and is averaging 4.5 yards-per-carry for the season. Nacua's 79 targets leads the NFL in targets, while Adams' nine touchdown catches is tops in the league. Sam the man. A big reason for Seattle's success on offense has been the play of their new quarterback, Sam Darnold. After enjoying a career renaissance in Minnesota, Darnold has continued to build off of that success in Seattle. He currently leads the NFL in several categories that includes passer rating.

A big reason for Seattle's success on offense has been the play of their new quarterback, Sam Darnold. After enjoying a career renaissance in Minnesota, Darnold has continued to build off of that success in Seattle. He currently leads the NFL in several categories that includes passer rating. No Fly Zone 2.0. Stafford will have his work cut out for him against Seattle's young and emerging secondary. And while he's not a defensive back, Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones has also been a force in Seattle's pass defense as he currently leads the team with three interception.

Seahawks vs. Rams prediction, pick

In any evenly matched game, the tiebreaker usually goes to the quarterback. And while Darnold has been terrific this season, Stafford is playing at a level that may result in him winning league MVP. It also helps that the Rams have a stellar defense and a running game that can help keep Seattle's productive offense off the field for large chunks of the game. Pick: Rams -3; Under 48.5