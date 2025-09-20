The Saints and Seahawks both have new starting quarterbacks this season. New Orleans drafted Spencer Rattler in 2024 and while he saw playing time last year after Derek Carr went down with an injury, this is the fifth-round pick's first full season as a starter.

The Seahawks brought in Sam Darnold, who had a career year in 2024, after the Minnesota Vikings decided to move forward with J.J. McCarthy. After such an explosive season last year, there are high hopes for what Darnold can do in Seattle.

Click here to bet Seahawks vs. Saints at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The Seahawks dropped their first game against the San Francisco 49ers, but are coming in with momentum after a big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. The Saints lost to the 49ers and Cardinals.

Where to watch Saints vs. Seahawks

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Seahawks -7.5; O/U 41.5 (via DraftKings)

Saints vs. Seahawks: Need to know

Rattler searching for first win as QB1. Unlike last year, this is Rattler's team from the start. In 2024, he struggled turning the ball over, with five interceptions to four touchdowns. He seems to have improved in that category through two weeks, with three touchdowns and no picks, however, he's 0-8 as a starter. All losses may not on his shoulders, but the numbers will start to create some uneasiness around his job if they continue as such.

Sam Darnold by the numbers. Darnold didn't get off to the most impressive start, throwing for 150 yards with no touchdowns in Week 1. His yardage and number of passes in the end zone saw a boost week-over-week, with 295 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers, but he also added two interceptions.

Bet Seahawks vs. Saints at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first football wager doesn't win. Click here:

Seahawks running backs and rushing defense: Two factors that could play a major part in this game is how the Seahawks run game is and how well they can stop the run. Kenneth Walker III finished with 105 yards, averaging 8.1 yard per carry, and one score. The Seahawks defense did an excellent job at stopping the run last week, allowing just 72 yards on the ground. The run game on both sides of the ball made a big impact last week and could this week as well.

Saints vs. Seahawks prediction, pick

I think the Seahawks will keep their winning streak alive and the Saints will be left with a goose egg in the win column. Pick: Seahawks, Over 41.5