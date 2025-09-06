Sunday's matchup is a reunion of sorts for quarterbacks Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers. Fields will face a Steelers team that he made six starts for last season. Rodgers will return to MetLife Stadium to face a Jets team that he started every game for in 2024.

There's a lot at stake this season for both quarterbacks. For Fields, the Jets represent another chance to show that he is a capable of being a franchise quarterback for a playoff caliber team. For Rodgers, the four-time league MVP is hoping to cap off his career with a successful season (or two) with the Steelers that may possibly include helping the franchise capture its first playoff win since 2016.

Quarterbacks aside, both teams underwent significant changes this offseason. The Steelers acquired a slew of new talent this season that includes wideout DK Metcalf and defensive backs Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey. The Jets have a new coach in Aaron Glenn, a former NFL defensive back who most recently served as the Lions' defensive coordinator.

Here's how you can follow Sunday's action in real time. We've also included some key facts and a prediction for Sunday's game.

Steelers vs. Jets: Need to know

QB reunion: As we alluded to above, Rodgers and Fields swapped teams this offseason. Rodgers went 5-12 during his only full season as New York's starting quarterback. While New York's record was rough, Rodgers put up decent numbers last season in addition to playing in all 17 games, a year after his major Achilles injury.

Fields went 4-2 as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback last year before he was replaced by Russell Wilson for the season's final 11 games. After a rocky run in Chicago, Fields enjoyed a successful albeit brief run with the Steelers. He completed a career-high 65.8% of his passes with five touchdowns and a pick. He also ran for 289 yards and five scores.

Key matchup: While he will line up all over the place, Ramsey is expected to cover each team's No. 1 receiver. On Sunday, that means that Ramsey will get a chance to cover Garrett Wilson, a former first-round pick who went over 1,000 yards during each of his first three seasons with the Jets. Ramsey was exception during training camp, so Wilson will surely have his hands full.

Steelers vs. Jets prediction, pick

This game will likely come down to running the ball, forcing turnovers and one of the two quarterbacks making enough key plays to engineer victory. While the Jets' running game (especially with Fields) could have more success than Pittsburgh's running back duo of Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh's defense (especially with Ramsey lurking) should come up with a few big plays that will help propel the Steelers to victory.

Additionally, don't be surprised if Rodgers makes a few key plays himself -- look for him to target Metcalf early and often -- while getting a measure of revenge against his former team.

Score: Steelers 17, Jets 13