Two teams was vastly different goals will square off on Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Denver Broncos in the Mile High City.

Fresh off of an 18-10 win in Atlanta, Pittsburgh has its sights set on its first 2-0 start since 2020. Conversely, Denver is hoping to avoid a second straight 0-2 start following last week's 26-20 setback in Seattle.

This game will feature two compelling matchups in the passing game. Steelers wideout George Pickens will likely be matched up against Broncos Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II. When Denver has the ball, veteran wideout Courtland Sutton will try to win his one-on-one matchups with Pittsburgh's second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Rest assured that both of those matchups will have some impact on the outcome of Sunday's game.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with our prediction for how Sunday's game will play out.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Broncos

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Steelers -3, O/U 36.5

Prediction

I'm taking the Steelers, but proceed with caution if you choose to do so, too. Pittsburgh historically hasn't fared well in Denver, and Bo Nix, while being a rookie, should be sharper than Atlanta QB Kirk Cousins was last week as Nix played extensively during the preseason.

I can definitely see a scenario where Denver wins (especially if the defense can bait Justin Fields into some turnovers), but I'm gong with the Steelers largely based off of Mike Tomlin's track record against rookie quarterbacks (24-6) and Pittsburgh's likely ability to run the ball against a Denver defense that gave up 146 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in Seattle. This could lead to a big game for Steelers running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

I'm also banking on Fields having another solid day in relief of injured teammate Russell Wilson. Last week, Fields made several timely throws and did not commit any turnovers. The Steelers will win if he has a similar performance on Sunday.

Score: Steelers 16, Broncos 13