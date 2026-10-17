If their Week 5 performances are any indication of what's on tap on Sunday, the Steelers and Buccaneers' showdown might be one of the best on the Week 6 slate.

After dropping their first four games, the Buccaneers stunned the Cowboys in front of a prime-time audience. Tampa Bay's 24-16 win was spearheaded by Bucky Irving (who ran for a career-high 165 yards) and a defense that forced three turnovers.

The Steelers rebounded from a disheartening loss in Cleveland to post a double-digit win over the Colts last Sunday. The star of Pittsburgh's 34-22 win was running back Jaylen Warren, who became the first player since Herschel Walker (back in 1986) to have a 50-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard touchdown reception in the same game.

Here's how you can follow the action, along with a breakdown and a prediction.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Buccaneers live

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 18 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Steelers -2.5, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Daniels to get second start

With Baker Mayfield still on the mend, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will make his third career start.

Daniels' first two starts were impressive. He completed over 70% of his passes in both games and showed impressive poise for a rookie. Against the Cowboys, Daniels completed a whopping 76% of his throws for 189 yards and a touchdown. He also took care of the ball after throwing two interceptions a week earlier against the Packers.

He doesn't rely on his legs, but Daniels uses them as an asset nonetheless. He took off seven times against the Cowboys and had 55 yards on eight carries against the Packers.

Unstoppable force vs. immovable object

A key matchup will be Warren and the Steelers' running game against the Buccaneers' run defense.

Warren, who is averaging 5.9 yards-per-carry and is Pittsburgh's leader in rushing and receiving, will face a Buccaneers defense that is second in the NFL in fewest rushing yards allowed (364), rushing touchdowns allowed (2) and average yards-per-carry allowed (3.3). It should be noted that the Buccaneers' defense has faced the sixth-fewest run plays in the NFL.

Expect the Steelers to stay with the running game, even if it isn't bearing fruit early on.

Next man up

The Steelers will be without receivers Michael Pittman (foot), Roman Wilson (finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf) for Sunday's game. Fellow wideout DK Metcalf has been tabbed as questionable with an illness that kept him from practicing on Friday.

Last week, Pittsburgh's other pass catchers stepped up when Wilson and Skowronek exited early. Warren led the Steelers with 87 yards on six catches, rookie Germie Bernard set career-highs with six receptions and 80 yards, and tight end Pat Freiermuth caught two of Rodgers' three touchdown passes. Massive tight end Darnell Washington also caught two passes.

Familiar face

Pittsburgh will once again share a field with Danny Smith, a 32-year NFL coaching veteran who spent the previous 13 seasons as the Steelers' special teams coach. Smith joined Tampa Bay's coaching staff shortly after Mike Tomlin stepped down in January.

Rest assured that Smith will look to exploit the weaknesses in Pittsburgh's special teams, which has not been one of the Steelers' strengths so far. The Steelers' kickoff returners are averaging just 22.7 yards per return (which is more than three yards under league average). Chris Boswell, a former Pro Bowler and one of the NFL's most reliable kickers over the past decade-plus, has already missed three field goals this season.

The Steelers will have to overcome the absence of Skowronek, who was named to the Pro Bowl last season for his special-teams play.

Prediction

Pittsburgh feasted on rookie quarterbacks under Tomlin, and while he is no longer the Steelers' coach, expect new Steelers defensive play caller Patrick Graham to follow Tomlin's blueprint.

The blueprint is pressure, which is the Steelers' calling card regardless of who the opposing quarterback is. Pittsburgh has unmatched depth at outside linebacker in T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer. Expect each of them to find their way into Tampa Bay's backfield on Sunday. Score: Steelers 19, Buccaneers 13