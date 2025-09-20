A rivalry will be renewed when the Steelers and Patriots face off on Sunday in a matchup between two 1-1 teams.

Two of the NFL's most successful franchises over the past 30 years, the Steelers and Patriots faced each other in the playoffs five times from 1996-16. The Patriots went 4-1 in those games en route to becoming the most successful NFL team over that span.

Both teams enter Sunday's game with 1-1 records. New England started the Mike Vrabel era with a loss before giving the former Patriots linebacker his first win in his new role last Sunday against the Dolphins. The Steelers started the season with a dramatic win over the Jets before getting thumped last Sunday by visiting Seattle.

Click here to bet Steelers vs. Patriots at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off Sunday Ticket with a $5 wager:

Here's how you can follow the action, along with a preview and a prediction for Sunday's game.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Patriots

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Steelers -1.5; O/U 44.5 (via FanDuel)

Steelers vs. Patriots: Need to know

A house of horrors. It started in a deep fog nearly 30 years ago. On Jan. 5, 1997, the defending AFC champion Steelers were dominated, 28-3, by the eventual AFC champion Patriots in the divisional round of the playoffs. That loss started a three decade long run of futility for the Steelers in Foxborough.

Since the start of the 1996 season, the Steelers are 2-7 in games played in Foxbourgh. Pittsburgh has lost four straight games in New England that includes the Patriots' 36-17 win in the 2016 AFC Championship.

The Steelers' last win in New England took place back in 2008, when Pittsburgh took full advantage of a Patriots team that was playing without Tom Brady, who was lost for the season after suffering a serious knee injury back in Week 1. Before that, Pittsburgh's most recent win in New England was in Week 16 of the 1997 season, when then-Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart led a miraculous comeback that culminated in a game-winning drive in overtime.

Bet Patriots-Steelers at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first football wager doesn't win. Click here:

Old faces in new places. The Steelers have signed two former Patriots in recent weeks in safety Jabrill Peppers and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley. Both players were signed by Pittsburgh after having been recently waived by New England.

Can't stop the run. After focusing all offseason on improving their run defense, the Steelers have started the season by allowing back-to-back 100-yard rushers for the first time since Mike Tomlin took over as coach back in 2007. Injuries have played a part in Pittsburgh's continued issues against the run, along with the continued lack of communication in all three levels.

More work for Warren. Expect an increased workload Sunday for Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, given his success last week along with rookie Kaleb Johnson's early struggles. Warren, a former undrafted rookie who signed a multi-year extension just before the start of the regular season, had 18 touches for 134 all-purpose yards during last week's loss to the Seahawks that included a 65-yard reception that quarterback Aaron Rodgers said was "one of the greatest catch and runs I've seen."

Steelers vs. Patriots prediction, pick

The Patriots appear to be heading in the right direction under Vrabel. While I expect the Patriots to keep it close, I don't expect them to defeat a Steelers team that is highly motivated to atone for last Sunday's embarrassing loss to Seattle. The Steelers get their second road win of the year in a game that will likely include Rodgers passing former teammate Brett Favre on the all-time career touchdowns pass list. Pick: Steelers 20, Patriots 16 | Steelers -1.5, Under 44.5