The Standard that the Pittsburgh Steelers have continually set across the years, and the one espoused by coach Mike Tomlin, was on full display in Week 1 of the NFL season. Pitted in a tight battle on the road against the New York Jets, the Steelers managed to find a way to win thanks to their mentality and the level of play that their program demands of their players. This time, it was the heroics of kicker Chris Boswell, who set a new career-long with a 60-yard field goal that lifted the Steelers over the Jets and gave them their first win of the season.

On the other hand, the Seattle Seahawks could've used such heroics in their own Week 1 contest against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite controlling much of the game, the Seahawks were unable to put San Francisco away when they needed to, leaving them with a 17-13 loss after allowing third-string 49ers tight end Jake Tonges -- a virtual unknown who had never before had a reception in an NFL game -- to score the winning touchdown in the closing moments.

For the Seahawks, who have uncharacteristically struggled at home over the past year, they will now get their opportunity to play on the road and wash the bitter taste of their Week 1 loss out of their mouths. The bad news is, their road trip is to Pittsburgh, where the Steel Curtain faithful will be awaiting the chance to establish home field advantage in their home opener.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Seahawks

When: Sunday, Sept. 14 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Steelers vs. Seahawks: Need to know

D.K. Metcalf's revenge game: This week will give D.K. Metcalf, a former All-Pro receiver and two-time Pro Bowl player, the opportunity to make his former team pay for discarding him. Originally drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Metcalf was traded to the Steelers in March in exchange for a second-round pick and a pick swap in the sixth and seventh rounds. For Pittsburgh, the very early returns of the trade have been good, as Metcalf was their leading receiver in Week 1 with four catches for 83 yards. And it certainly helps that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off a sweet and successful revenge game of his own with a Week 1 victory over the Jets.

Will Tariq Woolen get benched?: Tariq Woolen was a Pro Bowl cornerback and shared the NFL lead in interceptions in his rookie year of 2022, but his career has been a rollercoaster ever since that point. After being benched at one point in 2023, Woolen is in the crosshairs of Seattle after giving up the winning touchdown against the 49ers, as well as poor effort shown when he quit on his pursuit of Ricky Pearsall on a 40-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Should the Seahawks take punitive measures and take Woolen's starting job away, it could very well end up going to Josh Jobe, who played exceptionally well in the second half of last Sunday's game.

Steelers vs. Seahawks prediction, pick

The Steelers are the favored team in this matchup at -2.5, and it certainly helps that they're at home in Pittsburgh, one of the most intimidating places to play in all the NFL. The Seahawks' Lumen Field was once that way, but last week's loss means that they're now a previously unthinkable 3-7 at home in Seattle dating back to last season. Maybe a road trip will be a good thing for this team, but they couldn't manage to outrun the 49ers' problems to win a game that was there for them to take. And that's a bad omen against the Steelers, who proved yet again last week that they have answers for everything. Pick: Steelers -2.5