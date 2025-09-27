A quarter century after playing each other in the Super Bowl, the Steelers and Vikings will make more history on Sunday as they will take part in the first-ever NFL regular season game played in Ireland.

Pittsburgh played in the league's first game in Ireland back in 1997, a preseason game that saw the Steelers record a 30-17 win over the Bears. Sunday will mark the second time these teams have faced each other overseas; the Vikings posted a 34-27 win over the Steelers in London's Wembley Stadium back in Week 4 of the 2013 season.

Click here to bet Steelers vs. Vikings at DraftKings Sportsbook, where users can get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Both teams enter Sunday's game with 2-1 records. Pittsburgh rebounded from its Week 2 loss to Seattle by beating the Patriots in Week 5 on the strength of five forced turnovers. The Vikings also rebounded from a rough outing in Week 2, dominating the Bengals last Sunday in a game that saw their defense actually outscore Cincinnati's offense.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with a breakdown and a prediction for Sunday.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Vikings live

When: Sunday, Sept. 28 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Where: Croke Park -- Dublin, Ireland

TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Vikings -2.5; O/U 40.5 (via FanDuel)

Steelers vs. Vikings: Need to know

The Brian Flores factor. The Steelers are familiar with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who served on Pittsburgh's defensive staff during the 2022 season before moving to Minnesota. When asked about Flores this week, Aaron Rodgers lauded Flores' coaching acumen while acknowledging that he expects Flores to dial up the pressure on Sunday.

The Carson Wentz factor. Former Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Wentz will make his second consecutive start in place of injured starter J.J. McCarthy. Against the Bengals, Wentz went 14 of 20 for 173 yards with two touchdowns and no picks. Wentz should be aided by the return of wideout Jordan Addison, who missed the season's first three games while on suspension.

More Mason? With Aaron Jones injured, Jordan Mason picked up the slack with 116 yards and two touchdowns during last Sunday's win over Cincinnati. Mason is looking to have similar success against a Steelers defense that has already allowed two 100-yard rushers this season in Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III.

Turn down for Watt. T.J. Watt snapped his six-game drought without a sack by getting two during last week's win over the Patriots. Watt leads a formidable Pittsburgh pass rush that has been buoyed by Nick Herbig and rookie Jack Sawyer.

Same old Rodgers. The 41-year-old Rodgers has enjoyed a solid start to his Steelers tenure. He is currently tied for second in the NFL in touchdown passes and is a big reason why Pittsburgh's offense is No. 2 in the NFL in red zone efficiency.

Steelers vs. Vikings prediction, pick

For me, this game comes down to whether the Steelers' defense can make the Vikings' offense one-dimensional. If they can contain Mason and force the Vikings into obvious passing downs, that should bode well for Pittsburgh's pass rush against a quarterback who isn't very mobile. The Steelers' revamped secondary -- which includes newcomers Jalen Ramsey, Jabrill Peppers -- should also aid Pittsburgh's pass rush. Pick: Steelers, Under 40.5