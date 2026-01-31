If this year's Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks is even half as good as the last time these two franchises met on this stage, it will be a wild ride. Eleven years after a Super Bowl XLIX thriller, the teams meet again with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

The Seahawks, similar to their previous Super Bowl trips, have been powered by one of the NFL's best defenses. Seattle allowed the fewest points in the league this season and finished first in yards per pass attempt allowed and yards per rush attempt allowed. The defense flexed its muscle in Seattle's 41-6 divisional-round win over the San Francisco 49ers, allowing a paltry 3.9 yards per play -- San Francisco's worst mark all season.

But it was the offense that stepped up most in the NFC Championship Game. Sam Darnold threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams, with 153 yards and a touchdown going to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Kenneth Walker III had 111 yards from scrimmage and a score, and Cooper Kupp and Jake Bobo also found the end zone.

Though the offense was hit-or-miss down the stretch of the regular season, it seems to have found its footing in the playoffs and, crucially, has zero turnovers. Overall, Seattle has a plus-four turnover differential this postseason.

Speaking of turnovers, no one has forced more than New England this postseason, and it's not particularly close. The Patriots' defense has absolutely wreaked havoc, first against the Los Angeles Chargers, then the Houston Texans and finally, in the AFC Championship Game, the Denver Broncos. The Patriots' 8.7 points per game allowed is the fewest by any team through three playoff games since the vaunted 2000 Baltimore Ravens defense.

The Patriots offense, which powered much of the team's regular-season success, hasn't fared as well. New England's 18.0 postseason points per game is the fewest entering a Super Bowl appearance since the 1979 Rams. Still, Drake Maye has made several big plays -- both with his arm and his legs -- and New England's firepower will certainly be a major test for Seattle's defense.

Here's how to watch the game, followed by keys to the contest and a prediction.

Super Bowl 60: Where to watch Seahawks vs. Patriots

Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl big questions

Can the Patriots force Sam Darnold into mistakes?

For as good as Darnold has been this season -- and especially this postseason -- he does have a penchant for turnovers. In fact, his 20 turnovers this season were most in the NFL, and his 14 interceptions were third-most. Eight of those 14 turnovers happened when he was pressured, tied with Geno Smith for most in the NFL.

Now (mostly) healthy, the Patriots' pass rush has been dominant this postseason with an NFL-best 52% pressure rate. For comparison's sake, the highest pressure rate during the regular season was 45% (by the Minnesota Vikings).

The Seahawks have done a good job keeping Darnold clean for the most part, and play-caller Klint Kubiak does a good job of getting him out of the pocket via play-action and giving him easy answers.

But Milton Williams, who had a big impact in last year's Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles, K'Lavon Chaisson and other members of the New England front seven will hope to make an impact so talented cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis have a chance to make Darnold pay for a poor decision.

Can the Patriots' offensive line hold up?

The path for the underdogs to come out on top starts with getting to Darnold. The next step is protecting their own quarterback. Maye has taken five sacks in all three of his playoff games so far, and while that's come against three of the NFL's best defenses, it's not as if the Seahawks' unit is any easier.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald dials up a variety of different schemes and pressure looks, and he has both a disruptive duo inside (Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II) and a plethora of edge rushers to generate pressure.

When the Seahawks do get pressure, Maye has to be careful with the ball: He has six fumbles (three lost) this postseason, both most of any player.

Can Maye hit the deep ball?

The Seahawks' excellent cornerbacks play very aggressively, and it almost always works. The results speak for themselves.

But if the offensive line holds up, Maye might have the opportunity for a deep ball or two, and he's been as good as anyone in those scenarios: His 35 completions at least 20 yards downfield this regular season were second-most in the NFL behind Matthew Stafford.

Super Bowl 60 pick, prediction

Expect some nerves early, especially from the quarterbacks, but as both settle in, this should be a great, close battle between an ascending star and an unlikely one.

Maye is looking to become the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, and Darnold is looking to become the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl after playing for at least five different teams.

Ultimately, the Seahawks' defense gets a few timely stops, and Seattle leaves with its second championship.

Pick: Seahawks 24, Patriots 20