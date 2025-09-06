At the outset, you might not think that the Houston Texans have much in common with the Los Angeles Rams, but just a little digging will reveal that on the team level these squads are mirror images of each other.

Both squads won their division and a playoff game last season, with the Texans defeating the Los Angeles Chargers and the Rams beating the Minnesota Vikings in January. However, the failed their divisional round tests as both lost to the Super Bowl teams from their respective conferences. The Rams were bested by the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Texans fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Texans and the Rams both have middle of the pack schedules, tied for 16th in strength of schedule in the league.

Now for one of the main of their main differences -- quarterback. One of the biggest storylines from this game will be how Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, a 37-year-old veteran -- looks after spending the offseason dealing with a back issue.

His counterpart is 2023's second overall pick C.J. Stroud, the 23-year-old who helped lead Houston to a 10-7 record. That said, he did have 12 interceptions last season, considerably more than he did his rookie year when he only was picked off five times in 15 games.

Here's how to watch the game live, along with a preview, the odds and our prediction for the game.

Where to watch Texans vs. Rams live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Rams -3 OU 43.5 (via DraftKings)

Texans vs. Rams: Need to know

Matthew Stafford's health: The Rams quarterback has been limited in practice and preseason due to the back issue, but was not on the injury report this week. His health is a major concern for an offense that wouldn't function at nearly the same level without him. If he is not at full capacity, this offense could struggle against a strong Texans defense.

Texans defense: Houston has a strong defense and this could be an issue for Stafford and his offensive line. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who suffered a knee injury during training camp, is expected to be ready to go by Sunday, which is big news for the team's secondary.

Nick Chubb vs. Kyren Williams: Nick Chubb hasn't played a full season since 2022 and is entering his first year with the Texans. After 1,000-yard seasons from 2019 to 2022, he hasn't had one since. Kyren Williams is entering his fourth year with the Rams and is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. These running backs should make the highlight reel on Sunday, but who will have the better day?

Texans vs. Rams prediction, pick

This should be a fun one to watch between two established quarterbacks at different stages in their career. Both coaches have proven they are capable of putting together a winning squad. I expect this to be a close game, but think the Rams will have the edge.

Pick: Rams, Over 43.5