Two of the NFL's best defenses take center stage Sunday when the Texans host the Broncos in Week 9 action.

The Texans have won three of four after an 0-3 start and are looking to improve their standing among the AFC teams on the outside looking in on the playoff picture while the 6-2 Broncos have won five straight -- tied with the Patriots for the longest active winning streak in the NFL -- and are hoping to maintain their spot atop the highly competitive AFC West.

Both C.J. Stroud and Bo Nix are coming off excellent performances, too, and how each performs against a difficult opponent will go a long way in determining the outcome of this one.

Where to watch Texans vs. Broncos live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 2 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 2 | 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Broncos -1.5; O/U 39.5 (via FanDuel)

Texans vs. Broncos: Need to know

C.J. Stroud and Bo Nix both played well in Week 9: Both Stroud and Nix have had up-and-down seasons. Nix got off to a bit of a slow start and, after a better stretch, seemed to regress in a loss to the Jets and a brutal first three quarters against the Giants. Then he led a 33-point fourth quarter in a 33-32 win over the Giants and carried that form over to Week 8 against the Cowboys, when he tossed four touchdown passes in a 44-24 rout. Nix's 15 touchdown passes this seas rank in the top 10 league-wide. Stroud is also coming off a strong performance, absolutely shredding 49ers with short passes in a 26-15 win even though top wide receiver Nico Collins was out.

Texans vs. Broncos prediction, pick

The Broncos will be without reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II (pectoral), and that is a huge loss, even if Denver has plenty of other capable cornerbacks. Ultimately, the Broncos' advantages in the trenches -- their pass rush vs. the Texans' pass protection as well as the Broncos' superior run game -- turns the tide in their favor as they win their sixth straight. Pick: Broncos -1.5; Over 39.5