It could get late early for the reigning AFC South champs. The 0-2 Houston Texans are looking for their first win of the season, and if they're going to break into the win column this week they will need to go into EverBank Stadium and beat the 1-1 Jacksonville Jaguars, who are coming off a close loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jaguars have been relying more on their run game, specifically Travis Etienne who leads the team in yards in the air or on the ground. Trevor Lawrence had three passing touchdowns last week, but also had two interceptions. Those turnovers can be the difference between a win and a loss and is something to watch out for in this divisional matchup.

The Texans are also coming off a close defeat, losing 20-19 on Monday Night Football to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Houston also has an explosive running back in Nick Chubb, who gave the Texans a late game lead with a 25-yard run last week. Running back production could be a major factor in the result of this matchup.

Here's a look at how to watch the game live, along with odds and a prediction.

Where to watch Texans vs. Jaguars

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: EverBank Stadium - Jacksonville, Florida

TV: CBS Stream Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Jaguars -1.5; O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings)

Texans vs. Jaguars: Need to know

Is C.J. Stroud the real deal? C.J. Stroud won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023 and led the league in yards per game that year. His completion percentage and passing yards stayed similar year-to-year, but in 2024 he struggled turning the ball over, with 12 interceptions compared to five his rookie year. So far this year he has 395 yards with one touchdowns and one interception. Stroud is only in year three, but fans and franchises demand greatness quickly in the modern NFL.

Will Texans keep the streak alive? Last season, the Texans beat the Jags both times they met. In September, the Texans won, 24-20, and when they met again in December Houston won another close game, coming up with a 23-20 road victory.

It's a key divisional race weekend: The AFC South is currently led by the Colts, who are off to a hot start. The Colts play another divisional rival, the Titans, so this week could shake up the division. It's only Week 3, so no team is out of it yet, but for the Jaguars, a win this week would be huge for the AFC South pecking order.

Texans vs. Jaguars prediction, pick

I think the Texans will get their first win of the season this week. I expect Stroud to get his first big game of the year against the Jags defense. Pick: Texans, Under 44.5