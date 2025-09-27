Both the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans are still looking for their first win of the season. Barring a tie, one of them will get on the board this weekend. The other one will fall into an 0-4 hole after the first month of the season.

The Texans were expected to compete atop the AFC South this fall, but they are behind the eight ball after an 0-3 start. The most frustrating part for Houston is that all three games were winnable. Each defeat has come by just one score, and the team's point differential is just minus-13. While the defense has held up its side of the bargain, the Texans' offense has been a major issue. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has not looked comfortable, and the running game hasn't gained much traction either.

Click here to bet Texans vs. Titans at DraftKings Sportsbook, where users can get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

As bad as things have been for the Texans, they've been even worse for the Titans. Tennessee is tied with the New Orleans Saints for the worst point differential in the league at minus-43. Cam Ward has had his moments of brilliance, but he has made his share of rookie mistakes, in addition to being let down by his supporting cast. Ward will face one of his biggest tests to this point on Sunday as he goes up against a Texans defense allowing just 17.0 points per game. If the Titans are going to get their first win in the Ward era, the defense may have to keep a lid on this struggled Texans offense.

Everything you need to know about this clash of desperate AFC South foes, including broadcast info, can be found below.

Where to watch Texans vs. Titans live

Date : Sunday, Sept. 28 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Sept. 28 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Texans -7; O/U 39.5 (via DraftKings)

Texans vs. Titans: Need to know

C.J. Stroud has had early struggles. Since his spectacular rookie season, Stroud seems to have regressed, and his 2025 campaign is off to an abysmal start. He's averaging under 200 yards per game, and he's thrown three interceptions to just two touchdowns. Stroud's QBR of 40.1 ranks 26th among the 32 starting quarterbacks. Over his last 15 starts, Stroud has totaled 15 touchdowns while throwing 12 interceptions. In all fairness, Stroud has gotten little help from his offensive line or running game, but Houston needs him to get back on track in order to compete for a playoff spot.

There's a new play caller in Nashville. After an 0-3 start, Brian Callahan is feeling the heat, and he has chosen to give up the play calling duties. Callahan has tabbed Titans quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree as the new play caller, and he will try to breathe some life into an offense that ranks 28h in the NFL at 17.0 points per game. Hardegree does have some limited play calling experience in his past as the interim offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. With Hardegree now calling the plays, will that allow Callahan to avoid some of the tactical mistakes that have plagued him in the early going?

Houston must avoid disaster. Coming into the season, the Texans were the betting favorite to win the AFC South. Things have changed rather quickly. According to BetMGM, Houston is now at distant third to win the division at +700. That's what an 0-3 start -- as well as a sputtering offense -- will do. If the Texans lose this game and drop to 0-4, getting to the postseason would be a Herculean task. Houston cannot afford to drop this game against a Tennessee team that has been reeling thus far.

Texans vs. Titans prediction, pick



The Texans are 7-point favorites at home against the Titans, and while that seems like a big number for an 0-3 team, it does make some sense based on how these two teams have played. Houston's offense has been terrible to this point, but it's been very competitive in all three of its losses. The same can't be said for Tennessee, which has lost each of its games by at least eight points. The Texans need a win in order to buoy their playoff hopes heading into October, and they are the more talented team on paper. Houston will be desperate, and its defense will give Ward problems all afternoon. Pick: Texans, Under 39.5