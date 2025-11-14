The Houston Texans picked up a huge win last weekend, and now they can get back to .500 with a road win over the Tennessee Titans. For their part, the Titans are just trying to pick up their second win of the year -- and their first under interim coach Mike McCoy.

The Texans overcame a 19-point deficit against the Jacksonville Jaguars to pull off a miraculous comeback win last weekend. That kept them firmly in the AFC wild card mix, and it seems pretty unlikely Houston will find itself trailing by 19 points again in Week 11, even through C.J. Stroud is to be sidelined by a concussion for the second straight game. No matter who is under center on offense, the Texans defense will have a massive edge against the Titans offense.

Tennessee is coming off a bye week, so it at least had an extra week to prepare for this divisional matchup. At this point in the season, the Titans' main goal needs to be bringing along rookie quarterback Cam Ward as much as possible. Ward will face a brutal test in his second meeting with Houston. The first round went decisively to the Texans with Ward throwing for just 108 yards and one interception.

Here is everything you need to know about this AFC South matchup.

Where to watch Texans vs. Titans live

Date : Sunday, Nov. 16 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 16 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Texans -6; O/U 37.5 (via DraftKings)

Texans vs. Titans: Need to know

Texans own Nashville. Houston has won its last four road games against Tennessee, and the defense has been stifling in that span. The Texans haven't allowed more than 17 points in any of those games as the Titans offense searches for answers. The way things have been going for these teams of late, this trend may not end on Sunday. Tennessee has scored more than 17 points just four times this season.

Houston has won its last four road games against Tennessee, and the defense has been stifling in that span. The Texans haven't allowed more than 17 points in any of those games as the Titans offense searches for answers. The way things have been going for these teams of late, this trend may not end on Sunday. Tennessee has scored more than 17 points just four times this season. Titans are strangers to late leads. Some teams are bad because they can't finish when they get the lead. Others are bad because they never lead. The Titans fall into that latter category. Tennessee is just the fourth team since 2000 to not hold a fourth-quarter lead in the first nine games of the season. Can the Titans put any kind of pressure on the Texans late in this game?

Some teams are bad because they can't finish when they get the lead. Others are bad because they never lead. The Titans fall into that latter category. Tennessee is just the fourth team since 2000 to not hold a fourth-quarter lead in the first nine games of the season. Can the Titans put any kind of pressure on the Texans late in this game? Major mismatch. The matchup between the Texans defense and the Titans offense is one of the most lopsided matchups you'll see on a field all season. Houston ranks first in points against per game and total yards allowed per game. The Titans offense is dead last in scoring and total yardage. Tennessee punter Johnny Hekker needs to keep his leg warm.

Texans vs. Titans prediction, pick



If the Texans can hold the Titans to 14 points or fewer, which seems pretty likely given how the series has gone of late, then Houston just needs 21 points to cover the spread. Davis Mills makes me nervous in that regard, but he just got done lighting up the Jaguars, and the Titans defense has no one capable of covering Nico Collins. I'll lay the points with the Texans. Pick: Texans -6; Over 37.5