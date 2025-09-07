A brand new NFL pregame show debuts Week 1 of the 2025 season, coming to you on behalf of CBS Sports. Live from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sunday, The NFL Today+ plants its flag the first streaming-only official pregame show for the NFL, serving as the lead-in for the 50th anniversary season of The NFL Today live on CBS each and every Sunday.

The NFL Today+ previews the day's games, breaks down key matchups and delivers real-time news and expert analysis beginning at 10 a.m. ET and leading into the 1 p.m. ET kickoff window. The NFL Today+ provides live look-ins from around the league as well as on-site reports and interviews from stadiums featuring a variety of talent across the NFL on CBS team.

The NFL Today+ crew will engage fans through live YouTube chats, real-time interactions with viewers on social media, dedicated social segments and alignment with content creators and influencers throughout the season.

Join host Amanda Guerra alongside analysts Kyle Long, Antonio Pierce and Matt Ryan all season long as they break down the major storylines leading into each NFL Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon. Then, flip over to CBS on TV or Paramount+ for the The NFL Today for one final hour of coverage leading into the games.

Where to watch The NFL Today+ live

The NFL Today+ extends the classic The NFL Today brand studio show two hours every NFL Sunday morning. There are several ways to watch it live, including on connected TVs, mobile devices and your internet browser.

CBS Sports HQ (Free)

Connected TV: Download the CBS Sports app and click the link on the home page

Download the CBS Sports app and click the link on the home page Mobile: Watch in the video player on this page or download the CBS Sports app and click the link on the home page

Watch in the video player on this page or download the CBS Sports app and click the link on the home page Computer: Watch in the video player on this page or open CBS Sports HQ live

Paramount+ (Try it now: First year for $30!)

Connected TV & mobile: Download the Paramount+ app, login or sign up

If The NFL Today+ is not shown upon login, click "Sports" in the menu

Download the Paramount+ app, login or sign up If The NFL Today+ is not shown upon login, click "Sports" in the menu Computer: Visit ParamountPlus.com, login or sign up and click "Sports"

YouTube (Free)