The New England Patriots are in a position they haven't been in for a while -- first place in the AFC East. They look to keep that divisional lead this week when they face the Tennessee Titans, who just happen to be the former team of current Patriots current coach Mike Vrabel.

But the biggest news out of Tennessee this week wasn't the Vrabel homecoming, it was the firing of head coach Brian Callahan. The Titans interim head coach is Mike McCoy, the team's senior offensive assistant.

The Patriots currently sit at 4-2, coming off a win over the New Orleans Saints. The Titans are 1-5, coming off a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Patriots are undefeated on the road this season (3-0).

Here's how to watch the game live, along with odds for the matchup.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 19 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Odds: Patriots -7; O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings)

Titans vs. Patriots: Need to know

The Titans coaching carousel. The Titans hired Vrabel in 2018 and not long after he won Coach of the Year in 2021, the team fired him and hired Callahan, who lasted just 23 games in Tennessee. Now, right after they fired their coach, the Titans are hosting their former coach who is in the process of turning a team around, something Tennessee fans may find difficult to watch.

Drake Maye makes history. Drake Maye joined elite company last week when he joined Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino are the only quarterbacks under 24 to record at least 200 passing yards and a passer rating of over 100 in five straight games. Maye looks like the real deal and he's only strengthening his bond with his receivers. Heading into Week 7, Maye has 1,522 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Cam Ward may have a challenging day. Ward joined a long list of other first overall selections who had their coach fired midseason. Ward is only a few games into his NFL career, but that doesn't mean people don't expect him to be a star already. Immediate success has become something demanded in the league, but Ward will likely need more time. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick has yet to prove whether he can be "the guy" for Tennessee as his stat line -- 55.5 completion percentage, 1,101 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions -- would indicate. This defense will not be an easy one for Ward to face and with Calvin Ridley's health in question, it could be a long day for the offense.

Titans vs. Patriots prediction, pick

The Patriots have the benefit of facing a team in their first week with an interim coach. While this firing should light a fire in the Titans' locker room, the Patriots have the clear upper hand. I expect Maye to continue his impressive campaign and put up solid numbers this year. Pick: Patriots -7, Over 42.5