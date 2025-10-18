A reset is what the Philadelphia Eagles needed following a mini-bye, a few days off to get the season back on track following two straight losses. The Eagles were beaten soundly by the New York Giants before they headed into their mini-bye, falling back into the field in regards to the NFC East standings -- even though Philadelphia does still lead the division.

The Eagles took time to self-reflect, an opportunity to (perhaps) get things right.

"It's always a good time to kinda reevaluate yourself," said Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean. "Evaluate yourself as a team, as an individual, as a unit."

The Eagles will have a challenge on their hands on Sunday, as they face the Minnesota Vikings, a team that is coming off a bye after a win over the Cleveland Browns in London. This opponent will provide a true test for Philadelphia given Brian Flores' aggressive defense.

The Eagles have the highest pressure rate allowed this season (40%), while Minnesota has the second-highest defensive pressure rate (44%) and blitz rate (38%) this season.

"It's like one of those fun bags where you go to a party and you put your hand in and you don't know what you're gonna get," said Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata. "A lolly, or candy, a toy? You just never know what you're gonna get first, second down. The tape says what it says, but at the same time we know with a Brian Flores defense, expect the unexpected."

Will the Eagles rebound against the Vikings? Will Carson Wentz keep the Vikings' ship afloat another week? Here's more on where to watch the game, along with a prediction and pick.

When the Eagles have the ball

There has been plenty of conversation surrounding how the Eagles have so much offensive talent, yet are struggling to move the ball consistently. Heading into Week 7, the Eagles offense averaged 274.6 yards per game (30th in NFL), 21.5 offensive points per game (18th), 4.7 yards per play (28th), 3.5 yards per carry (28th), and have a 34.7% third-down conversion rate (27th).

Those numbers are way below where Philadelphia was through Week 6 last season. So why is the offense struggling?

"Self-inflicted wounds," said Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. "Sometimes lack of execution at the wrong time. If it's first down and you have a lack of execution, it might not be the end of the world. But when you get to third down, it puts you behind the sticks. That's hard to recover from in this league. So I think just being on the same page, communication and lack of execution."

The Eagles had opportunities to self-reflect, but they are aware of the challenges that Brian Flores' defense will present. The Vikings' has allowed 19.4 points per game this season (5th in NFL, 289.8 yards per game (8th), and a third-down conversion rate of just 30% (2nd).

This may not be the week the offense gets right, but the Eagles will have to keep the Vikings defense on the field. They have a 44.4% three-and-out rate, which is second-highest in the NFL.

When the Vikings have the ball

The Vikings won't have J.J. McCarthy back this week (ankle), even though he was limited in practice all week and has a questionable injury designation for the game. (McCarthy will be the third quarterback.) Carson Wentz will get the start against the team that drafted him, even though it's been five years since Wentz played for the Eagles.

Wentz has been on five different teams since while the Eagles have been to two Super Bowls, winning one. Their paths couldn't have been more different since Wentz's departure.

"I enjoyed my time with Carson," said Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. "I learned a lot from him, He was always a pure student and taking everything in through my experience with him so I think right now just trying to set the best example I can [for the young guys], knowing some of the things that I was able to experience."

Wentz has played well filling in for McCarthy, completing 69% of his passes for 759 yards with five touchdowns to two interceptions in three games -- a passer rating of 99.5. He has been sacked 12 times while playing behind a makeshift offensive line, but the Vikings are expected to have at least four of the five starters playing this week as right tackle Brian O'Neill is questionable.

As for Wentz's time in Philadelphia. That's well in the past.

"Maybe earlier in my career maybe I had a different feeling," Wentz said to reporters earlier this week. "But at the same time, you look over there, and I'm not even sure there's anyone on the defensive side that I've played with. It just looks different. So it's another opponent.

"A lot of respect for those guys. There's still guys in that organization, there's a lot of good people that I still have a lot of care for and respect for. But, at the same time, that feels like multiple lifetimes ago at this point."

Vikings vs. Eagles prediction, pick

The mini-bye may just be the formula to get the Eagles back on track, as they look to get the run game going and reset their offense after an inconsistent six weeks. Jalen Hurts is getting the ball to A.J. Brown, but throwing the ball has not set up the run game like the Eagles would have liked. Landon Dickerson is questionable, but it looks like he'll play on Sunday, which is a huge boost for Philadelphia's offensive line.

The Eagles have to get into third-and-shorts and move the chains, so running the ball and gaining positive yards on first and second down will be paramount. The Vikings pass rush will play a major role in this one. On the defensive side of the ball, having Jalen Carter and Quinyon Mitchell back is massive. (Carter is listed as questionable but he said he's playing.) Whoever is the CB2 will have their hands full against Jordan Addison.

If the Eagles pass rush can get to Wentz, they have a shot to win this game. However, a third of the way through the season there's been no evidence they can do that -- and Za'Darius Smith suddenly retired. The Vikings should win this game bases on how the Eagles have played, but Philadelphia has more talent and needs to play up to that.

Let's bank on the culture in this one. Pick: Eagles 27, Vikings 24