Sunday will undoubtedly be a baptism by fire for Vikings rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy. After missing the team's last five games with an injury, McCarthy is slated to make his third career start (and second road start) Sunday against the 5-2 Lions in rowdy Ford Field.

The Lions have had the Vikings' number in recent years. Last year, the Lions won three games against a Vikings squad that lost just four total games the entire season.

For the Lions, a win on Sunday would not only help them keep pace with the Packers in the AFC North race, it would add to what has been a trying season for the Vikings, who already have as many losses this year as they did all of last season.

Where to watch Vikings vs. Lions live

When: Sunday, Nov. 2 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 2 | 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Lions -8.5; O/U 48.5 (via FanDuel)

Vikings vs. Lions: Need to know

McCarthy back under center: The Vikings are expected to have McCarthy back under center for the first time since he injured his ankle during Minnesota's Week 2 loss to the Falcons. During his first two games, the former first-round pick completed just 58.5% of his passes with two touchdowns and three picks. He did play a hand in Minnesota's improbable come-from-behind win over the Bears in Week 1 by scoring three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings are expected to have McCarthy back under center for the first time since he injured his ankle during Minnesota's Week 2 loss to the Falcons. During his first two games, the former first-round pick completed just 58.5% of his passes with two touchdowns and three picks. He did play a hand in Minnesota's improbable come-from-behind win over the Bears in Week 1 by scoring three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the fourth quarter. Offensive woes: Third down and red zone efficiency has been two Achilles heels this season for the Vikings' offense. The Vikings are just 27th in the NFL on third down and 20th in red zone efficiency. Specifically, the Vikings haven't gotten enough red zone production from All-Pro Justin Jefferson, who has caught just one touchdown through seven games.

Third down and red zone efficiency has been two Achilles heels this season for the Vikings' offense. The Vikings are just 27th in the NFL on third down and 20th in red zone efficiency. Specifically, the Vikings haven't gotten enough red zone production from All-Pro Justin Jefferson, who has caught just one touchdown through seven games. Turnovers, anyone? The Vikings' defense has largely struggled to come up with game-changing plays. Minnesota has forced just eight turnovers this season, with five of those occurring during its Week 3 win over the Bengals. Conversely, the Vikings' offense has turned the ball over 13 times.

The Vikings' defense has largely struggled to come up with game-changing plays. Minnesota has forced just eight turnovers this season, with five of those occurring during its Week 3 win over the Bengals. Conversely, the Vikings' offense has turned the ball over 13 times. Still humming: Despite Ben Johnson's offseason departure, the Lions' offense continues to be among the NFL's best. The unit, which is currently No. 3 in the league in points scored, has continued to get stellar play from Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Gibbs has especially been good this year as he is currently averaging one touchdown and over 100 all-purpose yards per game.

Despite Ben Johnson's offseason departure, the Lions' offense continues to be among the NFL's best. The unit, which is currently No. 3 in the league in points scored, has continued to get stellar play from Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Gibbs has especially been good this year as he is currently averaging one touchdown and over 100 all-purpose yards per game. Back on track: The Lions' defense has made marked improvements this year after injuries decimated the unit at the end of the 2024 season. A big reason for the unit's resurgence has been the return of Aidan Hutchinson, who missed most of last season after suffering a severe leg injury. Hutchinson currently leads the NFL with four forced fumbles.

Vikings vs. Lions prediction, pick

Simply put, Minnesota is better than its 3-4 record. However, the Vikings' record is probably going to get worse following Sunday's game. Not only are the Lions simply a better team, they're also the fresher one as they are coming off their bye week. Pick: Lions -8.5; Over 48.5