Two teams looking to make playoff pushes with their starting quarterbacks finally healthy meet in Minneapolis on Sunday when the Vikings host the Ravens at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings (4-4) pulled off a stunner win Week 9, topping the Lions, 27-24, behind a strong effort from the defense in J.J. McCarthy's return from an ankle injury. The Ravens cruised past the Dolphins, 28-6, and are now 3-5 on the season after a 1-5 start. Lamar Jackson, playing for the first time since Week 4, threw for four touchdown passes. The Ravens had thrown for only one score in the previous three weeks when Jackson was out with a hamstring injury.

Both teams will look to kick off the second half of their seasons with an interconference win and look to keep pace in the group of teams on the outside looking in on the current playoff picture. Here's how to watch the game, followed by odds, keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Vikings vs. Ravens live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 9 | 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

CBS Sports App Odds: Ravens -4.5; O/U 48.5 (via FanDuel)

Vikings vs. Ravens: Need to know

Lamar Jackson has dominated NFC teams. Jackson leads the NFL in passer rating this season, and if the past is any indication, he should have another big performance Sunday. Jackson is 24-3 against NFC teams, the best interconference mark by a starting quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, and he has thrown 20 touchdown passes and just one interception in his last seven starts against NFC teams. Jackson's return also provided a boost for Derrick Henry, who had 119 yards rushing against the Dolphins, so the Minnesota defense will have its hands full.

McCarthy has experienced plenty of ups and downs to start his NFL career. After missing all of his rookie year due to a knee injury, he struggled for much of his NFL debut against the Bears before rallying the Vikings to an unlikely win. He then struggled again in a Week 2 loss to the Falcons and suffered a high ankle sprain. He missed Weeks 3-8 with that injury and returned in Week 9 with his best and most consistent performance. Though the 143 yards passing aren't that impressive, he made multiple big throws -- including two touchdowns -- and also ran for a score. He has multiple passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in two of his three career NFL games. Both defenses are improving. The Ravens were one of the NFL's worst defenses early in the season, but a pair of recent developments have helped. First, they've gotten healthy, with Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey and others returning from injury. Second, the acquisition of Alohi Gilman has allowed the Ravens to play with three safeties more often and move Kyle Hamilton closer to the line of scrimmage. The Vikings uncharacteristically struggled in consecutive losses to the Eagles and Chargers but got back on track in Week 9, by limiting the Lions' potent rushing attack to just 65 yards and sacking Jared Goff five times.

Vikings vs. Ravens pick, prediction

Even with improvements last week, the Vikings are allowing the sixth-most yards per play since Week 6, and now they're facing an offense back at full strength with Jackson in the fold. McCarthy looked more comfortable and confident in his return from injury, but the lack of explosiveness will make it hard for Minnesota to keep up with Jackson, Henry & Co. Pick: Ravens -4.5; Under 48.5