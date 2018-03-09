Where will Richard Sherman sign? Oddsmakers make Patriots, Bears favorites

One of the biggest names in the NFL is on the move. The Seahawks released veteran corner Richard Sherman on Friday, clearing approximately $11 million in cap space. Bookmaker.eu has revealed odds for where Sherman will land, and there are some intriguing possibilities.

The Patriots, mauled on defense in the Super Bowl, have the best odds of any single team at +350 (bet $100 to win $350). The Pats also just missed out on landing CB Aqib Talib, who's headed to the Rams. New England is followed closely by the Bears at +400.

The "field," or any other NFL team not specifically listed in BookMaker's odds, is +140:

Field +140

New England Patriots +350

Chicago Bears +400

Oakland Raiders +550

Los Angeles Chargers +600

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900

San Francisco 49ers +1,500

Cleveland Browns +1,500

Atlanta Falcons +1,500

This is one of multiple moves the Seahawks have made or will make this offseason in an effort to build a younger, more cap-friendly defense that will allow the team to rebuild from a 9-7 campaign and their first missed postseason since 2011.

And while neither side has closed the door on the possibility of Sherman returning at a discounted price later in free agency, Friday's news opens up several intriguing possibilities for the three-time All-Pro corner.

The field has several favorable options like the Green Bay Packers. New general manager Brian Gutekunst has talked about being "aggressive" in free agency, something the past regime was widely known for not being.

No contending team needs cornerback help more than the Packers -- only the Jets ranked work in pass coverage last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Sherman's California connections make the Raiders, (+550), Chargers (+600) and 49ers (+1,500) intriguing options as well.

Whichever team lands Sherman might not get the All-Pro-caliber player that he was from 2012-14, especially after he tore his Achilles nine games into the 2017 season, but in a league always looking for help shutting down elite passing attacks, Sherman will certainly have plenty of suitors. And whichever team grabs him could see their Super Bowl odds improve.

