Where will Tom Brady play in 2020? Ranking the four best teams for TB12 to sign with in free agency

It's the question that everyone in the NFL asking: Where will Tom Brady play in 2020? While we still don't know the answer to that just yet, we do know that it won't be with the New England Patriots. Brady announced on Tuesday that he will be leaving the team that he's spent his entire 20-year NFL career with and continue his football career someplace else.

As for where that could be, we broke down the four best remaining possibilities for TB12 and ranked them from their worst on-field-fit to the best. It's strange to envision Brady playing anywhere other than New England, but it's happening. The greatest quarterback in the history of the league will be sporting an entirely new uniform when the 2020 kicks off. Now we just have to figure out which club makes the most sense.

As Brady often says, "let's go!"

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Projected cap space: $44,786,302 (via Spotrac)

Top weapons: TE Darren Waller, RB Josh Jacobs, WR Tyrell Williams, WR Hunter Renfrow

2019 Reg. season defensive DVOA: No. 31 (via Football Outsiders)

The Raiders are one of the teams that have generated the most buzz surrounding Tom Brady's free agent status. The fact that the six-time Super Bowl champion was seen yucking it up with owner Mark Davis prior to a UFC event earlier this offseason only added more gasoline to this speculation. Given that the Raiders are about to step into their new home in Las Vegas, it makes sense that they'd want to make a splash by bringing in Brady.

They rank just inside the top-10 in the league in projected cap space and can clear an additional $13.6 million if they cut current starting quarterback Derek Carr. That amount of dough would not only be enough to help get Brady in Sin City, but provide help elsewhere around the roster. Offensively, Waller, Jacobs and Renfrow would be fantastic weapons for Brady, but that defense does need some work. The fact that Vegas already brought in Marcus Mariota does change things a bit for their chances at landing Brady, but if he reached out to Gruden, I'd guess he'd be hard pressed to say no.

Two of the bigger questions for Brady landing in Vegas, however, is head coach Jon Gruden's willingness to allow his potential new quarterback to install his offense with the Raiders and simply the competition in the AFC West. For years, Brady has enjoyed the luxury of the AFC East where the Jets, Dolphins, and Bills have struggled to put together a consistent threat to the Patriots. If he were to join the Raiders, he'd have to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes twice a year, which isn't exactly the easiest path to the playoffs.

Projected cap space: $51,976,772 (via Spotrac)

Top weapons: WR Keenan Allen, TE Hunter Henry RB Austin Ekeler, WR Mike Williams

2019 Reg. season defensive DVOA: No. 21 (via Football Outsiders)

I probably have the Chargers a little lower than most expect and I explained in further detail why they do make an attractive destination for Brady here. For Los Angeles, they should move heaven and earth to get Brady. They're about to move into a new stadium and have garnered next to no buzz as the Los Angeles Rams have seemingly stolen the hearts of the city. By bringing in the star power that Brady holds, it would do wonders for the Chargers to generate a core group of fans.

Austin Ekeler would be a phenomenal weapon for Brady out of the backfield and, after placing the franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry, the Chargers have enough weapons that Brady could contend with. On the defensive side of the ball, Brady would have the likes of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram to complement his offense.

Choosing the Chargers could also be a business decision for Brady as it relates to his TB12 brand. If he wants to push his recovery and training methods into a new market, Los Angeles would be quite the spot. Similar to the Raiders, however, Brady would have to face the Chiefs twice a year and fight them for the AFC West title, which puts the Chargers down a few pegs.

2. Miami Dolphins

Projected cap space: $65,272,774 (via Spotrac)

Top weapons: WR DeVante Parker, TE Mike Gesicki, WR Allen Hurns

2019 Reg. season defensive DVOA: No. 32 (via Football Outsiders)

Bet you didn't expect any other AFC East teams on this list. Well, the Dolphins could make a rather strong case to Brady this offseason. Not only do they have enough space to bring him aboard, but they could create quite the offense around him as they own a ton of cap space and that's after inking star corner Byron Jones and former Pats linebacker Kyle Van Noy to deal. They also have three first-round picks that could complement the roster.

DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki are a great one-two punch for Brady, but the Dolphins would need to improve their offensive line before next season. Given their draft capital and cap space, it'd be rather easy to attack those needs in multiple ways and still have enough high draft picks to find a quarterback for the future to learn behind Brady (Tua Tagovailoa, perhaps?).

There's also a bit a familiarity for Brady in Miami with Brian Flores, formerly the Patriots de facto defensive coordinator, now the head coach. It'd also be fascinating to see Brady go head-to-head with his former team twice a year.

Projected cap space: $66,097,175 (via Spotrac)

Top weapons: WR Mike Evans, WR Chris Godwin, TE O.J. Howard

2019 Reg. season defensive DVOA: No. 5 (via Football Outsiders)

They were dubbed the "sleeping giant" in the Tom Brady sweepstakes every early on in the process, and for good reason. The Bucs arguably have the best group of offensive weapons in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin along with a fast-improving defense following the addition of defensive coordinator Todd Bowles last offseason. Tampa Bay's first choice doesn't appear to be paying Jameis Winston an extravagant amount of money. Instead they are putting on the full-court press to land Brady and it appears like they are very much in the think of the race.

Chris Godwin and Mike Evans would rival the Randy Moss-Wes Welker duo that Brady played with in his record-breaking season in 2007. When you add tight end O.J. Howard into the mix, Brady could put together a pretty special campaign in 2020. Not only would Brady have those weapons at his disposal, but he'd have a stout defense and an offensive line that ranked No. 7 in the NFL, according to PFF. The Bucs also have the most cap space in the NFL currently, so they could address any other weaknesses on the roster.

When you take out the market and any sort of history Brady may have with a given franchise, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the most attractive destination. If Brady wants to put up eye-popping numbers and contend for a Super Bowl, this is the spot.