The 2025 NFL Scouting combine is underway, and one of the exercises used to measure the strength of incoming prospects is the bench press. But which of the league's current coaches might be able to showcase their own physical strength, if thrust beneath the bar? A handful of them joined CBS Sports this week to debate this very topic, and you might be surprised at some of the answers.

At least five different coaches were quick to hail the Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell as the strongest active head coach, with Brian Callahan, Nick Sirianni, Raheem Morris, Sean McDermott and Todd Bowles among Campbell's most supportive counterparts. And it makes sense: Campbell played tight end in the NFL at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, making him one of the most physically imposing men to hold a top coaching gig.

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton had an alternative, however: DeMeco Ryans. The Houston Texans coach famously played 10 seasons as a standout linebacker before getting into coaching. Payton also had a specific reason for choosing Ryans over Campbell, who previously worked under his lead in New Orleans.

"I've been with Dan long enough to know there's an injury risk," Payton said.

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, meanwhile, said he'd "bet on myself" to win a bench press competition. And the Carolina Panthers' Dave Canales offered a "sleeper" pick: Sean McVay. Still just 39, the Los Angeles Rams coach drew a second endorsement from former colleague Raheem Morris later in the discussion, with Morris arguing McVay's "compact" frame might work in his advantage.