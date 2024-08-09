The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Texans and Bears was an appetizer last week, but the rest of the NFL opens competition this week. While Justin Herbert, Bryce Young and other quarterbacks will be sitting this week out, there are several very talented players expected to start.

Here is a game-by-game breakdown of each team's quarterback approach to preseason Week 1:

Friday, Aug. 9

Falcons' starting QB: TBD

Dolphins' starting QB: TBD

Atlanta's prized free-agent signing, Kirk Cousins, has been cleared to play, but will sit out the entire preseason. Head coach Raheem Morris has not explicitly said No. 8 overall selection Michael Penix Jr. will start, but the expectation is that it will either be Penix or Taylor Heinicke. Nathan Rourke is also on the roster.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel has not said who will be under center or in the shotgun for Friday's game. The starters are not expected to play, but the wait for official word continues.

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers (7 p.m. ET)

Texans' starting QB: C.J. Stroud, Year 2

Steelers' starting QB: Justin Fields, Year 4

Friday night is shaping up to be a battle between former first-round selections out of Ohio State. Stroud is expected to play, although not for long. Fields is expected to make his first start in Pittsburgh with veteran Russell Wilson sidelined.

Eagles' starting QB: TBD

Ravens' starting QB: TBD

Philadelphia is unlikely to play Jalen Hurts, but head coach Nick Sirianni has not gone on record saying as much. The Eagles acquired former first-round selection Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh this offseason, but they also have Tanner McKee and Will Grier.

Lamar Jackson has not played in a preseason game since 2021. Veteran Josh Johnson is listed as second string on the depth chart, but head coach John Harbaugh has not stated who will start. The organization also has sixth-round selection Devin Leary and Emory Jones.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Commanders' starting QB: Jayden Daniels, Year 1

Jets' starting QB: TBD

Commanders fans will get their first exposure to No. 2 overall selection Jayden Daniels. The preseason is an opportunity for head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Daniels to fine-tune its operation ahead of the regular season.

Aaron Rodgers is not playing for New York this week or likely at all during the preseason. Tyrod Taylor is the likely starter, but head coach Robert Saleh has not said as much. Andrew Peasley and Adrian Martinez are also active.

Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET)

Bears' starting QB: Caleb Williams, Year 1

Bills' starting QB: Josh Allen, Year 7

The No. 1 overall selection did not take any snaps for Chicago in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game; that is expected to change in preseason Week 1. Brett Rypien, Tyson Bagent and Austin Reed divvied up the remaining snaps.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed Thursday that the first string, including Allen, will start against the Bears. Buffalo re-signed former No. 2 overall selection Mitchell Trubisky and also have Shane Buechele on the depth chart.

Raiders' starting QB: Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell, Year 6/Year 2

Vikings' starting QB: Sam Darnold, Year 7

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce did not outright state Minshew or O'Connell would start. He is not concerned about who takes those first repetitions because each will have an opportunity to play.

"Who goes out first and who goes out second really doesn't matter," Pierce said.

Darnold will start for the Vikings, but fans should expect No. 10 overall selection J.J. McCarthy to see action as well. The belief is that the veteran will be able to hold off the rookie for Week 1 but the Michigan product should be installed as the starter at some point in the season.

Packers' starting QB: Jordan Love, Year 5

Browns' starting QB: Jameis Winston, Year 10

Coming off a lucrative contract extension, Love will start for the Packers this weekend. It is an opportunity for him to continue developing relationships with his young pass catchers in a live game setting.

Deshaun Watson will not be on the field for Cleveland. Instead, it will be the veteran taking starting snaps. The Browns also have Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Buccaneers' starting QB: TBD

Bengals' starting QB: Joe Burrow, Year 5

Baker Mayfield is not expected to take the field for Tampa Bay this weekend, which leaves Kyle Trask and John Wolford as the beneficiaries. Mayfield's absence spoils a rematch between former No. 1 overall selections. The Bengals intend for Joe Burrow to play, and most likely start. When Mayfield was in Cleveland, he saw Burrow twice a year.

49ers' starting QB: TBD

Titans' starting QB: Will Levis, Year 2

It is unknown whether or not Brock Purdy will play for the defending NFC champions in preseason Week 1. If he does not go, the ball will be handed over to Joshua Dobbs, Brandon Allen and Tanner Mordecai.

Levis did not play in the preseason a year ago. New head coach Brian Callahan and Levis have yet to work together in a live setting so there is value in these opportunities.

Chiefs' starting QB: Patrick Mahomes, Year 8

Jaguars' starting QB: Trevor Lawrence, Year 4

It is a classic AFC showdown between Mahomes and Lawrence. Neither is expected to play long.

Seahawks' starting QB: TBD

Chargers' starting QB: Easton Stick, Year 6

First-year Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald has not said if it will be presumed starter Geno Smith taking starter's reps. Sam Howell and PJ Walker are in tow.

Justin Herbert is injured and unavailable for the preseason. Stick will open the Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles. Last year's seventh-round pick, Max Duggan, will also see time.

Saints' starting QB: TBD

Cardinals' starting QB: TBD

New Orleans has not unveiled its starting quarterback for the preseason opener. If Derek Carr does not go, then the competition for QB2 will play out between Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.

Kyler Murray will not play in the preseason opener, but there has been no indication that it will be either Clayton Tune or Desmond Ridder starting for the Cardinals. It is likely semantics as the two battle for the primary backup role.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Broncos' starting QB: TBD

Colts' starting QB: TBD

Jarrett Stidham was listed as first string on Denver's depth chart, but it is unclear how that translates to game action. Zach Wilson was listed as the second string quarterback ahead of rookie Bo Nix.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen is expected to reveal his starting quarterback Thursday. Last year's No. 4 overall selection, Anthony Richardson, is available. Joe Flacco, Sam Ehlinger, Kedon Slovis and Jason Bean are also on the roster.

Cowboys' starting QB: TBD

Rams' starting QB: TBD

There has been no indication, one way or another, if Dak Prescott will play against the Rams. It could be a competition between Cooper Rush and Trey Lance.

In 2021, Rams head coach Sean Mcvay had some strong words when discussing the possibility of Matthew Stafford seeing time in the preseason.

"There is zero chance you will ever see Matthew Stafford take a snap in the preseason for the Rams as long as I'm the coach. That will never happen," McVay said, via RamsWire.

There is no reason to think that has changed. Stetson Bennett is likely the first off the bench, but Dresser Winn is also on the depth chart.