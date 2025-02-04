A three-peat won't be the only history the Kansas City Chiefs will make if they can win Super Bowl LIX. If they can defeat the Eagles, the Chiefs will join an exclusive group of franchises that have won at least five Super Bowls.

Kansas City would join Pittsburgh, New England, San Francisco and Dallas as the only teams with Vince Lombardi trophies. Kansas City won its first Super Bowl back in 1970 in what was the final game played between the AFL and the NFL. The Chiefs then had to wait 50 years before their next title, a 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City has won two more titles since then and are now one win away from becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls, a distinction that would separate them from the NFL's other great dynasties.

Most Super Bowls won by team

As you can see, only 20 of the NFL's 32 teams have won the Super Bowl. If they can upset the Chiefs on Sunday, the Eagles will become the 16th franchise to win multiple Super Bowls. The Eagles won their first Super Bowl in 2017 and came close to defeating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Pittsburgh was the first team to win three, four and six Super Bowls, winning the sixth and most recent one at the end of the 2008 season. The Steelers had a chance to win a seventh Super Bowl, but they came up short against Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV.

The 49ers were the first franchise to win five Super Bowls, doing so after blowing out the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX. The Cowboys tied them with five Lombardi's a year later after defeating the Steelers in Super Bowl XXX. Dallas hasn't been back to the Super Bowl since that game.

The Patriots lost their first two Super Bowl appearances before finally getting over the hump in Super Bowl XXXVI, the first of six Super Bowl wins for the duo of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. The Patriots are the only franchise to win three Super Bowls in multiple decades.

Along with getting a three-peat and a fifth Lombardi Trophy, the Chiefs can make even more history if they can defeat the Eagles. They would join the 1970s Steelers as the only two teams to win four Super Bowls over a six-year span. They never won three straight, but Chuck Noll's Steelers are the only team to win back-to-back Super Bowls twice, doing so in 1974-75 and again in 1978-79.