Once the NFL Draft concludes, there is a rapid stream of undrafted free agent signings. Assumptions can often be made about how a team views each prospect by the guaranteed money in the contract. The reality is that several undrafted free agents make active rosters across the league and subsequently have an impact on the season.

But are those impactful players becoming less common? Using a modest threshold of 100 career snaps played on either side of the ball since 2015, research suggests that there are fewer undrafted free agents consistently contributing over the past four years.

In a December interview, former NFL general manager and current Jets senior football advisor Rick Spielman speculated that the installation of NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) at the collegiate level in 2021 is enticing more prospects, particularly of the Day 3 variety, to return to school. As a result, the players being taken later in the draft may have previously gone undrafted.

In theory, draft class sizes should be returning to more normal sizes as COVID years expire. Here are the combined number of NFL Draft prospects who were granted special eligibility or fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining over the past six years:

2020: 115 prospects

2021: 128 prospects

2022: 100 prospects

2023: 82 prospects

2024: 62 prospects

2025: 70 prospects

Offense

Yearly breakdown

Since the 2015 NFL Draft, there have been 390 undrafted free agents who have registered at least 100 offensive snaps in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

2015: 11.0%

2016: 13.6%

2017: 14.4%

2018: 13.1%

2019: 16.4%

2020: 10.3%

2021: 5.6%

2022: 7.7%

2023: 6.1%

2024: 1.8%

The numbers from 2022-2024 will certainly rise a bit in the coming years as more undrafted free agents cross that 100-snap threshold. However, it seems clear that there are fewer undrafted free agents sticking on NFL rosters.

The 2021 NFL Draft was the first post-COVID. In 2021, the NCAA had also instituted a rule allowing a one-time transfer without a one-year penalty and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) earnings were allowed beginning July 1. At that time, players were more freely transferring from school to school, which meant Power 5 schools were essentially allowed to recruit and sign free agents from all levels, including non-Power 5 programs. As a result, it makes sense there would be fewer prospects flying under the radar.

Positional breakdown

Quarterback: 3.8% (33.3% Power 5, 66.7% non-Power 5)

Running back: 19.7%% (57.3% Power 5, 42.7% non-Power 5)

Wide receiver: 31.5% (51.2% Power 5, 48.8% non-Power 5)

Tight end: 17.4% (45.6% Power 5, 54.4% non-Power 5)

Offensive line: 27.4% (57.0% Power 5, 43.0% non-Power 5)

Those are raw data points, but roster construction must also be taken into consideration. Teams are often carrying two or three quarterbacks, three or four running backs, five or six wide receivers, three or four tight ends and roughly nine offensive linemen. There are three times as many offensive linemen as there are running backs or quarterbacks. From that perspective, the biggest takeaway is that teams are having more success identifying running backs and tight ends than quarterbacks or offensive linemen.

If assuming an offensive roster construction of 2.5 quarterbacks, 3.5 running backs, 3.5 tight ends, 5.5 wide receivers and 9.0 offensive linemen -- but adjusting the numbers so that all positions were equally represented on a roster -- the output should look as follows:

Quarterback: 7.7%

Running back: 27.6%

Wide receiver: 26.4%

Tight end: 24.6%

Offensive line: 13.7%

In 2024, Colts offensive lineman Dalton Tucker, Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker and Saints wide receiver Mason Tipton played the most snaps among undrafted rookie offensive players.

Here are the 10 undrafted free agents who entered the league in 2015 or later who have played the most offensive snaps, according to TruMedia:

Although there is a higher rate of running backs, wide receivers and tight ends entering the league as undrafted free agents, it is the offensive linemen finding sustained success.

Defense

Yearly breakdown

Since the 2015 NFL Draft, there have been 412 undrafted free agents who have registered at least 100 defensive snaps in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

2015: 12.38%

2016: 13.83%

2017: 9.47%

2018: 16.26%

2019: 10.9%

2020: 11.4%

2021: 3.88%

2022: 12.1%

2023: 6.07%

2024: 3.88%

Positional breakdown

Defensive line: 31.3% (58.1% Power 5, 41.9% non-Power 5)

Linebacker: 25.7%% (56.6% Power 5, 43.4% non-Power 5)

Cornerback: 26.0% (55.1% Power 5, 44.9% non-Power 5

Safety: 16.7% (56.5% Power 5, 43.5% non-Power 5)

It is interesting that more Power 5 than non-Power 5 undrafted free agents are entering the league at every position, because that was not the case on offense. It is more difficult to adjust the positional breakdown percentages because it looks as though there is an equal chance edge rushers are labeled as a "linebacker" as they are a "defensive lineman" by TruMedia.

In 2024, Steelers defensive back Beanie Bishop Jr., Rams linebacker Omar Speights and Giants defensive tackle Elijah Chatman played the most defensive snaps among undrafted rookies.

Defensive backs represent nearly half of the undrafted defensive free agents entering the league. Former NFL defensive back Brock Vereen, now a studio commentator on CBS Sports Network's "That Other Pregame Show," notes that teams are using more defensive backs to combat the different ways wide receivers are being deployed in the modern game.

"Why DBs are thriving is because college offenses are changing, and why college offenses are changing is through this whole 7-on-7-ification of high school football. As much as I hate it, wide receivers know more about football coming in (to the NFL), and because they know more about football coming in, you can do more with them. If you can do more with them, defenses now have to have more guys to adjust to more things."

Here are the 10 undrafted free agents who entered the league in 2015 or later who have played the most defensive snaps, according to TruMedia:

10 rookie undrafted free agents creating buzz in training camp

The preseason is a great opportunity for unheralded players to state their case for making the regular season active roster. In an effort to bring notoriety to some of the undrafted free agents making their presence felt throughout training camp in 2025, CBSSports.com compiled a list. To be clear, this is not an assertion that any of these players will make their respective 53-man roster, but the names bear monitoring.

Once regarded as possessing a significant amount of talent and depth at the cornerback position, injuries have challenged Dallas' roster in recent years. Zion Childress is a defensive back who, for better or worse, plays with a lot of energy. He has been flying around the field making plays for the Cowboys this offseason.

Wide receiver Traeshon Holden (Oregon) has also been stating his case to serve as depth on that roster.

New England's depth chart at wide receiver is relatively wide open. The franchise needs consistent playmaking options in the pass game to support Drake Maye's ascension. Chism, who hails from the same collegiate program that produced Cooper Kupp, amassed 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns at Eastern Washington last season. His attention to detail as a route runner has carried over to his professional pursuits. There is a path for him making the roster.

Chism received the second-largest guaranteed contract for any undrafted free agent in franchise history. Tight end CJ Dippre, who also joined the franchise following the 2025 NFL Draft, signed the largest.

DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown are well-established pass-catching outlets in Philadelphia, but the competition behind those two players has been active. Cooper is showing well as a player deserving of consideration for a 53-man roster spot. In the preseason opener against Cincinnati, the Tarleton State product caught six passes for 82 yards and one touchdown.

Huntington is a unique prospect. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 281 pounds, the Browns have moved the 23-year-old rookie around the defensive front to maximize his effectiveness. The Virginia native was a three-school performer in college at Kent State, Louisiana-Monroe and, finally, Tulane. In his final season with the Green Wave, Huntington registered 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He continued his pass-rushing tendencies with a sack in Cleveland's preseason opener. The AFC North franchise has some depth along its defensive line, so it will be interesting to see where he factors into the equation.

Safety Donovan McMillon out of Pittsburgh is another who could make the roster.

Johnson had a decorated career that spanned four years at South Dakota State. In his final season with the Jackrabbits, Johnson compiled nearly 1,500 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Packers offense is conducive to running back success. Josh Jacobs is the bell cow in that offense, Emanuel Wilson has been a valuable contributor and MarShawn Lloyd was drafted on Day 2 a year ago. Given injuries at the position last year and the sheer volume of carries in that offense, Johnson may have an opportunity to stick with the team. In his preseason debut, he had seven carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Baltimore has had at least one UDFA on its Week 1 roster in 19 of the past 20 years. Lowery is said to have performed well in training camp thus far despite a lack of ideal size, and injuries to fellow rookies Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam may have created an opportunity for the Chattanooga product to make the roster.

Oregon State has done pretty well evaluating and developing cornerbacks, and Robinson could be the latest to gain a foothold in the NFL. He has good size but had no collegiate ball production to his name. Denver is growing more and more comfortable with its cornerback rotation by the day, but Robinson may find his name on the Week 1 depth chart before all is said and done.

Roc Taylor, WR, Steelers

Taylor was a personal favorite during the pre-draft process given his size and playmaking abilities. He steps into an ideal situation with Pittsburgh having very limited depth at the wide receiver position. It sounds as though he has been making some highlight-reel plays in camp pretty consistently, and the Steelers have effectively scouted the position during their history.

Corey Thornton, CB, Panthers

Thornton had made some plays during training camp and carried that momentum into the preseason opener against Cleveland. He was aggressive playing downhill in run support. The Louisville product, by way of UCF, had five interceptions over his final two collegiate seasons. With a cornerback room even more bereft of talent following a car accident involving Jaycee Horn, Thornton has put his name in strong contention.

Defensive tackle had been an issue for San Francisco in recent years. It heavily addressed the position over the course of three draft nights in April with the selections of CJ West and Alfred Collins. However, it has been the play of another rookie, Valdez, that has caught the attention of coaches and media in camp. The Washington product registered two sacks in his lone season as a Husky after transferring from Montana State.

Other undrafted free agents worth mentioning include Rams center Willie Lampkin, Buccaneers linebacker Nick Jackson, Jets wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett, Giants wide receiver Beaux Collins, Vikings tight end Ben Yurosek, Lions edge rusher Nate Lynn, Chargers running back Raheim Sanders and Bears wide receiver Jahdae Walker.