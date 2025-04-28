FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 offseason involved much more activity than the 2024 offseason but it's unclear how much better those moves made them.

Following an injury-plagued 7-10 campaign, they moved on from Mike McCarthy and promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be their next head coach. Then, they let edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston, cornerback Jourdan Lewis, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, running back Rico Dowdle and backup quarterback Cooper Rush walk in free agency. Dallas' biggest splash in free agency involved signing edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr., who returns to the Cowboys (where he suited up in 2023), after erupting for a team-high 10.5 sacks for the NFC finalist Washington Commanders in 2024.

Other free agency signings included running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders on one-year deals, trades for former first-round picks in linebacker Kenneth Murray and Kaiir Elam and trading for a raw, strong-armed backup quarterback Joe Milton III from the New England Patriots. It felt like more depth chart back-filling than making upgrades, but maybe that's what needed before giving more young guys legit snaps once again in 2025 following another year heavily leaning on the draft to level up the roster.

So, how did the Cowboys continue to beef up their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft with an eye toward a postseason return? Let's take a look at what Dallas prioritized and dig into analysis of their picks.

Dallas Cowboys offseason recap

Notable additions : RB Javonte Williams, DE Dante Fowler Jr., DL Solomon Thomas, G Robert Jones, CB Kaair Elam, LB Kenneth Murray, QB Joe Milton

: RB Javonte Williams, DE Dante Fowler Jr., DL Solomon Thomas, G Robert Jones, CB Kaair Elam, LB Kenneth Murray, QB Joe Milton Notable losses: DE DeMarcus Lawrence, CB Jourdan Lewis, RB Rico Dowdle, WR Brandin Cooks, DE Chauncey Golston, G Zack Martin (retirement)

Dallas Cowboys 2025 draft picks

Overall selections: 9

Round Pick Player Grade 1 No. 12 Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama B- 2 No. 44 Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College A- 3 No. 76 Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina A+ 5 No. 149 Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas C+ 5 No. 152 Shemar James, LB, Florida B 6 No. 204 (from Bills) Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon B- 7 No. 217 (from Patriots) Jay Toia, DT, UCLA B 7 No. 239 (from Titans) Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson B 7 No. 247 (from Panthers) Tommy Akingbesote, DT, Maryland C

Round 1, pick 12: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

To some outside the Cowboys' building, the selection of Alabama Crimson Tide All-American offensive guard Tyler Booker comes as a surprise. That's not a case inside the building. CBS Sports asked a team source if they were surprised by the Booker selection, and their reply was "no" with a chuckle. Booker affirmed that sentiment on his conference call Thursday.

"Right after the [30] visit, they called my agents and told me how well I did," Booker said on a conference call at the Cowboys' facility. "Then just being on the visit, we really connected. We had a vibe like we ere two entities who are really excited about football, who really love football. ... God has set it for me to go to the pinnacle of the NFL, like to play for America's team, like the Dallas Cowboys are a national brand. It's very powerful to be a part of a brand like that. God has set for me to be there, and I'm super excited to get to work."

Booker allowed just two sacks on 979 career pass-blocking snaps at Alabama, and he just turned 21 years old on April 12. However, it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys can have better luck flipping a first-round offensive lineman to a different side of the line. They took Tyler Guyton in the opening round of the 2024 draft and moved him to left tackle despite him being a right tackle for Oklahoma. CBS Sports asked Booker about flipping from left guard to right, and he didn't have any doubt about making that transition work. Booker will be flipped from left guard to right guard to replace the recently retired Zack Martin with two-time Pro Bowler Tyler Smith having the left guard spot on lock.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said at his pre-draft press conference on Tuesday that he felt the offensive line was more impactful in the run game than the running back carrying the football. This pick certainly doubled down on that school of thought. Booker is ready to get to work for Jones and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. When Booker met Schottenheimer, Dallas' new head coach was jamming to "I Wanna Dance With Somebody " by Whitney Houston, which helped the two connect quickly.

"I just thought that was funny, but like that showed that he was authentically him. Playing for a coach that is authentically him the whole time, I really enjoy being in an environment like that."

Round 2, pick 44: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

The Cowboys may have found their replacement for four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. He left this offseason to sign a three-year, $32.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, so Dallas drafted Boston College All-American edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku 44th overall with their second round pick.

His 16.5 sacks were the second most in the nation last season, and his 21 tackles for loss were the fourth-most in college football. That production earned him 2024 ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as the Ted Henricks Award, which recognizes the nation's top defensive end. Ezeiruaku's footwork, particularly his jab step, is his calling card. Combining that with his strong length (34-inch wingspan), he can be a strong complement to All-Pro Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons going forward.

Round 3, pick 76: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Cornerback was a glaring need for Dallas entering the draft with All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs recovering from a season-ending knee injury suffered in December and longtime nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That's why Dallas opted to select East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. in the third. However, he comes with a notable caveat: He tore his ACL three games into the 2024 college football season. One of the reasons why the Cowboys were uniquely in position to select Revel is their team doctor, Dr. Dan Cooper, performed Revel's knee surgery.

If healthy, Revel will be a steal. He possesses outstanding traits, standing at 6-foot-2 while weighing 194 pounds with 32 5/8" arms. That length and play style is something that had Dallas defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus fired up during Revel's visit earlier this spring.

"He [Eberflus] loved the way I play, but of course there's errors in my game and why I need to fix it. We went over the good, went over the bad," Revel said. "He liked my strength, he liked my speed, he liked my height and he loved my effort. I'm willing to go chase after the ball even if it's on the whole other side of the field. He just loved my effort."

The goal is for him to be ready for training camp in July, but only time will tell if he hits that timeline. Revel said he is lifting heavy and is currently running in straight lines at the moment.

Round 5, pick 149: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

The Dallas Cowboys finally have a young running back after selecting Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue with their first pick of Day 3, No. 149 overall. The top of the Cowboys' depth chart is currently manned by a couple of veterans on one-year deal in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, two backs whose best days might be behind them.

Blue comes in as an injection of speed after running a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, the second-fastest time among running backs this offseason. The speed helps him compensate for being undersized, standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 196 pounds. He's an adept receiver out of the backfield thanks to that speed and agility: his six receiving touchdowns co-led all of college football among running backs. The big weak spot is ball security since he had seven career fumbles in three seasons, including five in 2024. If he hangs on to the football, he could be a nice change of pace back for the Cowboys as a rookie.

Round 5, pick 152: Shemar James, LB, Florida

Dallas gets an injection of youth in the linebacker room after drafting Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James 152nd overall. James is one of the 2025 draft's youngest players: he's currently 20 years old and won't turn 21 until June 24. Dallas actually traded up to go get him, sending picks 174 and 204 to Arizona in exchange for 152. James possesses solid speed and change of direction. He's solid as blitzer but his technique in coverage and overall anticipation stand to improve. James could become an impact defender thanks to his athleticism and motor over time. He'll begin his Cowboys career on special teams while learning from vets like DeMarvion Overshown, Jack Sanborn and Kenneth Murray.

Round 6, pick 204: Ajani Cornelius, OL, Oregon

The Cowboys continue to prioritize their offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft by using their sixth-round pick (No. 204) on Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius. He played guard in high school before switching to offensive tackle in college. Following three seasons at Rhode Island, Cornelius transferred to Oregon and leveled up his game. He allowed just three sacks in 1,011 pass-blocking snaps with the Ducks in 2023 and 2024. Dallas could opt to play him at either tackle or guard, making a valuable swing offensive lineman for the Cowboys.

Round 7, pick 239: Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson

Phil Mafah is the thunder (6-1, 234 pounds) to Jaydon Blue's lightning. The Cowboys entered the draft with two vets on one-year deals in Williams and Sanders, and now Dallas has a bruiser and a third-down back for the foreseeable future on the cheap.

Round 7, pick 247: Tommy Akingbesote, DT, Maryland

Dallas used its final to continue to fill out its defensive tackle position behind underperforming 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith with the selection of Tommy Akingbesote. He has decent quickness and length (33 1/2" arms) to develop until a nice three-technique. Akingbesote only totaled four sacks in four years at Maryland but the traits are there for him to develop into a decent interior rusher with time. He's raw and needs time, which is in line for someone being picked at No. 247.