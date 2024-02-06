The San Francisco 49ers, the first team to win five Super Bowls, are one win away from joining the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots as the only franchises with six wins in the big game.

The 49ers, who are currently deadlocked in a second-place tie with the Dallas Cowboys for the most Super Bowls wins, will have to beat the Kansas City Chiefs if they are going to win their first Super Bowl in 29 years. Conversely, the Chiefs are vying to become the first team in 19 years to successful defend their title.

Before a new champion is crowned Sunday, here's a team-by-team look at each club's current Super Bowl tally. We've also included each franchise's record in the big game.

While only 21 of the NFL's 32 teams have won a Super Bowl, the Browns, Jaguars, Lions and Texans have still never been to the big game. It'll be interesting to see which of those teams breaks their drought in the coming years.