The NFL is expanding its international series and bringing a game to São Paulo, Brazil, played at Corinthians Arena, on Friday. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers in the NFL's first Friday game since 1970.

The game will include a halftime show featuring global and Brazilian superstar Anitta. The league will highlight Brazil's music, with pregame performances from Luísa Sonza and CAROLA.

Anitta is a Grammy nominated artist from the area, who plans to show fans from around the world a snippet of Brazil's culture. The singer, songwriter, dancer and actress spoke to what Brazil means to her and her reaction to being named the halftime headliner.

"Growing up in Brazil has completely shaped my journey as an artist and of course, as a person," said Anitta. "It means everything to be able to perform in São Paulo at the NFL's first game in Brazil, where I can bring fans around the world the excitement and joy of our amazing culture. It's really a dream come true to be a part of this moment."

Where to watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 6 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 6 | 8:15 p.m. ET Location: Corinthians Arena (São Paulo, Brazil)

Corinthians Arena (São Paulo, Brazil) Stream: Peacock, NFL+

The league anticipates an energetic and memorable performance from the pop, funk and reggaeton artist.

"With the excitement of the NFL's inaugural game in Brazil, we felt it was essential to tap into the rhythm of São Paulo's dynamic music scene," said NFL's Director, Event and Game Presentation Tim Tubito. "We're thrilled to welcome global sensation Anitta and a lineup of Brazil's finest artists to this landmark event, promising fans and viewers around the globe an unforgettable celebration of culture and performance."

Anitta recently released her album "Funk Generation" and is expected to play some of her biggest hits from across her career.

The performance will be shown on the NFL's world feed and local Brazilian game broadcasts. Fans watching in the United States will be able to see highlights of the performance on NBC's Peacock and the full halftime show on NFL's YouTube page.

The NFL and Anitta are collaborating on a line that will highlight her unique style. The NFL x Anitta line will launch on Sept. 1 and will be available at the NFL Shop.

The game will also include a celebration of U.S. and Brazilian Military's 200 years of diplomatic relations.