Jim Irsay, longtime owner of the Indianapolis Colts, died at the age of 65 on Wednesday. Several NFL legends, including former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, have already offered public condolences. Meanwhile, the Colts are expected to stay in the Irsay family, with Jim's daughter, Carlie, widely expected to serve as the franchise's chief decision-maker after already owning a stake of the team.

Who, exactly, is Carlie Irsay-Gordon, who's viewed among Irsay's family as the "most involved in team operations," according to ESPN? Here's some background on the woman set to oversee the Colts moving forward:

Jim Irsay's eldest daughter

Irsay-Gordon, 44, is one of Jim Irsay's three children, along with sisters Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson. All three daughters were publicly named part of Colts ownership starting in 2012, per ESPN, but it's unclear "how much of the team, if any," was officially transferred to their names. That said, all three have had different responsibilities for the Colts for even longer, holding vice chairperson titles since 2010.

Heavily involved for years

While Foyt manages community relations and marketing efforts, and Jackson coordinates the Irsay family's community initiatives, Irsay-Gordon is "involved in every aspect of the organization," according to the Indianapolis Business Journal, with a specific focus on football operations. She still resides in Indianapolis and began representing the club at owners meetings alongside her father as early as 2004, per ESPN.

Previously took over for Jim

When Jim Irsay was suspended six games by the NFL during the 2014 season after pleading guilty to DUI, Irsay-Gordon became the temporary face of the team's front office, drawing high marks from around the NFL. Among her most vocal fans: former coach Bruce Arians, who tabbed Irsay-Gordon a "sharp businessperson" with authentic people skills; and former Colts general manager Ryan Grigson, who hailed her football knowledge.

Diverse background of interests

If there's one thing to say about Irsay-Gordon, it's that her resume is widespread. She began as an intern for the Colts' marketing department after studying psychology, geoscience and religious studies in college. She also remains involved in multiple committees among NFL owners, per the Indianapolis Business Journal, including those helping oversee the NFL's official media outlets, including NFL Network and NFL.com.