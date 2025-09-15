Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' status for his team's Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders is up in the air as he deals with a knee sprain, so that means Washington could have to turn to its No. 2 option to run the offense Sunday. Fortunately for the Commanders, they prioritized identifying -- and retaining -- one of the NFL's top backups.

Washington signed former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota to a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season and renewed his contract entering the 2025 campaign, paying him $8 million as an insurance option in the process. That investment has already paid off and may very well again soon.

Mariota played in three games off the bench last season. His most significant outing came in Week 7 when Daniels exited a game against the Carolina Panthers with a rib injury. Mariota led the Commanders to a 40-7 victory while completing 18 of his 23 pass attempts for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

He also played a majority of the second half in Washington's regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Prior to signed with the Commanders, Mariota spent one season apiece with the Philadelphia Eagles (2023) and the Atlanta Falcons (2022) and two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders (2020-21).

His longest tenure and, subsequently, most playing time came with the Tennessee Titans, who selected him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. In five seasons with the Titans, Mariota posted a 27-28 record as a starter while making two appearances in the NFL playoffs.

Mariota has thrown for 16,184 yards and 97 touchdowns while rushing for another 18 touchdowns in his 11 years as an NFL quarterback.