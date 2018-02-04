Who is in the 2018 Super Bowl: Starters, rosters on each side plus TV, stream info
See who the Patriots and Eagles will be starting in Super Bowl LII on Sunday
The Eagles will head into U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday looking to win their first Super Bowl. If they do it, it'll be with a backup quarterback under center. On the other side will be the Patriots who, in typical Patriots and Tom Brady fashion, rallied past the Jaguars in the AFC Championship game.
The Patriots have reached the Super Bowl for the eighth time in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era, making it a record 10th time overall. Will Nick Foles and Company be able to slay the giant and make their third trip to the Super Bowl a charm?
Get ready for another close one, if this Super Bowl rematch is similar to the the first meeting between the Patriots and Eagles on the NFL's biggest stage. The Patriots have played nothing but close games in the Super Bowl, including Super Bowl XXXIX at the conclusion of the 2004 season, when they entered the fourth quarter tied with the Eagles before prevailing, 24-21.
That was the Eagles' second trip to the Super Bowl. Previously they had lost to the Raiders, a wild-card team they were favored against, in Super Bowl XV. Now the Eagles are hoping that a third time's a charm.
So which side of the Super Bowl line do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Patriots-Eagles you need to jump on, plus what X-factor determines the outcome, all from a Vegas legend who's 9-3 on Eagles' games.
How to Watch the Super Bowl
- Date: Feb. 4, 2018
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
- TV: NBC (check local channels)
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)
Philadelphia Eagles
At quarterback, the Eagles will give Nick Foles his third start of the postseason after he made the same number of regular-season starts following the injury to Carson Wentz. Foles was brilliant in the team's beatdown of the Vikings, completing 78.8 percent of his passes for 352 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Here's the rest of the Eagles' starting lineup on both sides of the ball, based on snap counts from their previous two postseason games, as well as key backups and other players who have seen action in the postseason.
Offensive starters
QB: Nick Foles
RB: Jay Ajayi
WR: Alshon Jeffery
WR: Torrey Smith
WR: Nelson Agholor
TE: Zach Ertz
LT: Halapoulivaati Vaitai
LG: Stefen Wisniewski
C: Jason Kelce
RG: Brandon Brooks
RT: Lane Johnson
Defensive starters
LE: Brandon Graham
DT: Fletcher Cox
DT: Timmy Jernigan
RE: Vinny Curry
WLB: Nigel Bradham
SLB: Mychal Kendricks
CB: Jalen Mills
CB: Ronald Darby
CB: Patrick Robinson
FS: Rodney McLeod
SS: Malcolm Jenkins
Specialists
K: Jake Elliott
P: Donnie Jones
KR: Kenjon Barner
PR: Kenjon Barner
Key offensive reserves
QB: Nate Sudfeld
RB: LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement
WR: Mack Hollins
TE: Brent Celek, Trey Burton
OL: Isaac Seumalo, Chance Warmack
Key defensive reserves
DE: Chris Long, Derek Barnett
DT: Beau Allen, Destiny Vaeao
LB: Dannell Ellerbe, Najee Goode
S: Corey Graham
New England Patriots
At quarterback, the Patriots feature a man who has rewritten the record books in his Hall of Fame career and who could win his sixth Super Bowl on Feb. 4. Tom Brady dealt with a hand injury in the AFC Championship game, but the issue didn't seem to affect him at all, and he's not in any danger of missing the Super Bowl.
Here's the rest of the Patriots' starting lineup on both sides of the ball, based on snap counts from their previous two postseason games, as well as key backups and other players who have seen action in the postseason.
Offensive starters
QB: Tom Brady
RB: Dion Lewis
WR: Brandin Cooks
WR: Chris Hogan
WR: Danny Amendola
TE: Rob Gronkowski
LT: Nate Solder
LG: Joe Thuney
C: David Andrews
RG: Shaq Mason
RT: Cameron Fleming
Defensive starters
LE: Trey Flowers
DT: Malcom Brown
DT: Lawrence Guy
RE: Ricky Jean Francois
OLB: Kyle Van Noy
MLB: Elandon Roberts
OLB: James Harrison
CB: Malcolm Butler
CB: Stephon Gilmore
FS: Devin McCourty
SS: Patrick Chung
Specialists
K: Stephen Gostkowski
P: Ryan Allen
KR: Dion Lewis
PR: Danny Amendola
Key offensive reserves
QB: Brian Hoyer
RB: James White, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden
FB: James Develin
WR: Phillip Dorsett, Matthew Slater
TE: Dwayne Allen, Jacob Hollister
OL: LaAdrian Waddle, Ted Karras
Key defensive reserves
DE: Eric Lee, Deatrich Wise
DT: Adam Butler
LB: Marquis Flowers, Geneo Grissom, Nicholas Grigsby
CB: Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones
S: Duron Harmon, Jordan Richards
-
Jimmy G closing in on deal with 49ers
Garoppolo's new contract will make him a very rich man
-
Super Bowl LII kickoff: Time, TV
Get all the important details before Super Bowl LII gets underway on Sunday
-
Super Bowl halftime: JT to cover Prince?
Timberlake might have something cooking when it comes to incorporating Prince into his set
-
Super Bowl Sunday: Best 5-team parlay
SportsLine's top experts unveil five-team parlay that pays 20-to-1
-
How to watch, stream Super Bowl LII
If you plan on being one of the many, many people tuning in on Sunday, here's what you need...
-
Super Bowl anthem: How long will it be?
Will Pink go over or under the line set by Vegas for the anthem? We'll find out Sunday
Add a Comment