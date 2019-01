Who is in the 2019 Super Bowl: Starters, rosters, key players for Rams vs. Patriots

Los Angeles has the glitz, but New England has the legacy.

Now, it's time for both sides to meet and prove just who belongs as world champion.

After a historic day of conference title games, both of which went to overtime, it's the Los Angeles Rams vs. the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. On one side, we've got new-school stars from the West Coast -- hotshot coach Sean McVay, California quarterback Jared Goff and possibly the NFL's best running back Todd Gurley. On the other, we've got old-school champs from the East Coast -- everyone's favorite villains in Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, who have conquered Father Time over and over again to secure their ninth career Super Bowl appearance.

As we prepare for this year's fight for the Lombardi Trophy, here's a rundown of each team's rosters, starters and key players:

Los Angeles Rams

At the center of the offense for much of an MVP-caliber season, Todd Gurley was curiously limited in the Rams' NFC Championship win over the Saints, taking just four carries and spending almost the entire third quarter on the sideline. That was despite a 115-yard outing in the Divisional Round. Even so, quarterback Jared Goff probably remains the most vital to Sean McVay's offense, overcoming a shaky start to lead L.A. back in the Superdome and outplay Drew Brees down the stretch.

In addition to Goff and Gurley, here's the rest of the Rams' starting lineup on both sides of the ball, as well as key backups and other players who have seen action in the postseason:

Offensive starters

QB: Jared Goff

RB: Todd Gurley

WR: Brandin Cooks

WR: Robert Woods

WR: Josh Reynolds

TE: Tyler Higbee

LT: Andrew Whitworth

LG: Rodger Saffold

C: John Sullivan

RG: Austin Blythe

RT: Rob Havenstein

Defensive starters

LE: Michael Brockers

NT: Ndamukong Suh

RE: Aaron Donald

OLB: Samson Ebukam

ILB: Mark Barron

ILB: Cory Littleton

CB: Marcus Peters

CB: Aqib Talib

CB: Nickell Robey-Coleman

FS: Lamarcus Joyner

SS: John Johnson III

Specialists

K: Greg Zuerlein

P: Johnny Hekker

KR: JoJo Natson

PR: JoJo Natson

Key offensive reserves

QB: Sean Mannion

RB: C.J. Anderson

TE: Gerald Everett

OL: Joseph Noteboom, Brian Allen

Key defensive reserves

DE: John Franklin-Myers, Tanzel Smart

DT: Ethan Westbrooks, Sebastian Joseph-Day

LB: Dante Fowler Jr., Ramik Wilson, Matt Longacre

CB: Sam Shields

New England Patriots

There's no one more famous -- or polarizing -- than the Patriots' signal-caller, Tom Brady. Controversies have kept the Patriots' critics alive for years, but that hasn't stopped the 41-year-old all-star from racking up title after title. Going for ring No. 6 after a runner-up finish against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Brady has already rewritten the record books and enters this year's culminating showcase with a familiar supporting cast -- one that's starred Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski for years.

Here's the rest of the Patriots' starting lineup on both sides of the ball, as well as key backups and other players who have seen action in the postseason:

Offensive starters

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Sony Michel

WR: Julian Edelman

WR: Chris Hogan

WR: Phillip Dorsett

TE: Rob Gronkowski

LT: Trent Brown

LG: Joe Thuney

C: David Andrews

RG: Shaq Mason

RT: Marcus Cannon

Defensive starters

LE: Trey Flowers

DT: Lawrence Guy

DT: Malcom Brown

RE: Deatrich Wise Jr.

OLB: Kyle Van Noy

MLB: Elandon Roberts

OLB: Dont'a Hightower

CB: Jason McCourty

CB: Stephon Gilmore

FS: Devin McCourty

SS: Patrick Chung

Specialists

K: Stephen Gostkowski

P: Ryan Allen

KR: Cordarrelle Patterson

PR: Julian Edelman

Key offensive reserves

QB: Brian Hoyer

RB: James White, Rex Burkhead, James Develin

WR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Matthew Slater

TE: Dwayne Allen

OL: LaAdrian Waddle, Ted Karras

Key defensive reserves

DE: Adrian Clayborn, Keionta Davis

DT: Danny Shelton

LB: Brandon King, John Simon, Nicholas Grigsby

CB: Jonathan Jones, J.C. Jackson

S: Duron Harmon