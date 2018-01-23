Who is in Super Bowl 2018: Rosters, starters, how to watch, stream Patriots vs. Eagles
Find out who will be lining up for the 2018 Super Bowl between New England and Philadelphia
Super Bowl LII will pit a dynasty against a team that's anything but.
The Patriots squeaked by the Jaguars in the AFC Championship game to earn their eighth trip to the final game in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. They'll face off against the Eagles, who dominated the Vikings at home in the NFC Championship game to continue an improbable Super Bowl run without injured quarterback Carson Wentz.
The game will be a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX, where the two teams entered the fourth quarter tied before the Patriots came out on top 24-21. It was the Eagles' second trip to the Super Bowl, and now they'll hope that third time's a charm.
How to Watch the Super Bowl
- Date: Feb. 4, 2018
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
- TV: NBC (check local channels)
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)
Philadelphia Eagles
At quarterback, the Eagles will give Nick Foles his third start of the postseason after he made the same number of regular-season starts following the injury to Carson Wentz. Foles was brilliant in the team's beatdown of the Vikings, completing 78.8 percent of his passes for 352 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Here's the rest of the Eagles' starting lineup on both sides of the ball, based on snap counts from their previous two postseason games, as well as key backups and other players who have seen action in the postseason.
Offensive starters
QB: Nick Foles
RB: Jay Ajayi
WR: Alshon Jeffery
WR: Torrey Smith
WR: Nelson Agholor
TE: Zach Ertz
LT: Halapoulivaati Vaitai
LG: Stefen Wisniewski
C: Jason Kelce
RG: Brandon Brooks
RT: Lane Johnson
Defensive starters
LE: Brandon Graham
DT: Fletcher Cox
DT: Timmy Jernigan
RE: Vinny Curry
WLB: Nigel Bradham
SLB: Mychal Kendricks
CB: Jalen Mills
CB: Ronald Darby
CB: Patrick Robinson
FS: Rodney McLeod
SS: Malcolm Jenkins
Specialists
K: Jake Elliott
P: Donnie Jones
KR: Kenjon Barner
PR: Kenjon Barner
Key offensive reserves
QB: Nate Sudfeld
RB: LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement
WR: Mack Hollins
TE: Brent Celek, Trey Burton
OL: Isaac Seumalo, Chance Warmack
Key defensive reserves
DE: Chris Long, Derek Barnett
DT: Beau Allen, Destiny Vaeao
LB: Dannell Ellerbe, Najee Goode
S: Corey Graham
New England Patriots
At quarterback, the Patriots feature a man who has rewritten the record books in his Hall of Fame career and who could win his sixth Super Bowl on Feb. 4. Tom Brady dealt with a hand injury in the AFC Championship game, but the issue didn't seem to affect him at all, and he's not in any danger of missing the Super Bowl.
Here's the rest of the Patriots' starting lineup on both sides of the ball, based on snap counts from their previous two postseason games, as well as key backups and other players who have seen action in the postseason.
Offensive starters
QB: Tom Brady
RB: Dion Lewis
WR: Brandin Cooks
WR: Chris Hogan
WR: Danny Amendola
TE: Rob Gronkowski
LT: Nate Solder
LG: Joe Thuney
C: David Andrews
RG: Shaq Mason
RT: Cameron Fleming
Defensive starters
LE: Trey Flowers
DT: Malcom Brown
DT: Lawrence Guy
RE: Ricky Jean Francois
OLB: Kyle Van Noy
MLB: Elandon Roberts
OLB: James Harrison
CB: Malcolm Butler
CB: Stephon Gilmore
FS: Devin McCourty
SS: Patrick Chung
Specialists
K: Stephen Gostkowski
P: Ryan Allen
KR: Dion Lewis
PR: Danny Amendola
Key offensive reserves
QB: Brian Hoyer
RB: James White, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden
FB: James Develin
WR: Phillip Dorsett, Matthew Slater
TE: Dwayne Allen, Jacob Hollister
OL: LaAdrian Waddle, Ted Karras
Key defensive reserves
DE: Eric Lee, Deatrich Wise
DT: Adam Butler
LB: Marquis Flowers, Geneo Grissom, Nicholas Grigsby
CB: Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones
S: Duron Harmon, Jordan Richards
-
Bortles wants to stay with Jaguars
Bortles is set to make over $19 million next season but none of it is fully guaranteed
-
Dallas Cowboys hire Kris Richard
Richard was fired by the Seahawks earlier this offseason
-
Eagles might have NFL's best coaches
Doug Pederson headlines a staff that hasn't received as much love as it deserves in 2017
-
Playoff Bracket: Super Bowl matchup set
Philadelphia will try to prevent New England from winning back-to-back Super Bowls
-
Super Bowl odds: Line moves to Eagles
Bettors are favoring the Eagles to keep Super Bowl LII close, but the Patriots remain clear...
-
Pats open as 5.5-point Super Bowl faves
No one wants to give the Eagles any respect
Add a Comment