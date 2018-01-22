Who is in the Super Bowl: Rosters, starters, how to watch, stream Patriots vs. Eagles

Super Bowl LII will pit a dynasty against a team that's anything but.

The Patriots squeaked by the Jaguars in the AFC Championship game to earn their eighth trip to the final game in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. They'll face off against the Eagles, who dominated the Vikings at home in the NFC Championship game to continue an improbable Super Bowl run without injured quarterback Carson Wentz.

The game will be a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX, where the two teams entered the fourth quarter tied before the Patriots came out on top 24-21. It was the Eagles' second trip to the Super Bowl, and now they'll hope that third time's a charm.

How to Watch the Super Bowl

Date: Feb. 4, 2018



Feb. 4, 2018 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET



6:30 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN



U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN TV: NBC (check local channels)



NBC (check local channels) Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)



Philadelphia Eagles

At quarterback, the Eagles will give Nick Foles his third start of the postseason after he made the same number of regular-season starts following the injury to Carson Wentz. Foles was brilliant in the team's beatdown of the Vikings, completing 78.8 percent of his passes for 352 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Here's the rest of the Eagles' starting lineup on both sides of the ball, based on snap counts from their previous two postseason games, as well as key backups and other players who have seen action in the postseason.

Offensive starters

QB: Nick Foles

RB: Jay Ajayi

WR: Alshon Jeffery

WR: Torrey Smith

WR: Nelson Agholor

TE: Zach Ertz

LT: Halapoulivaati Vaitai

LG: Stefen Wisniewski

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Brandon Brooks

RT: Lane Johnson

Defensive starters

LE: Brandon Graham

DT: Fletcher Cox

DT: Timmy Jernigan

RE: Vinny Curry

WLB: Nigel Bradham

SLB: Mychal Kendricks

CB: Jalen Mills

CB: Ronald Darby

CB: Patrick Robinson

FS: Rodney McLeod

SS: Malcolm Jenkins

Specialists

K: Jake Elliott

P: Donnie Jones

KR: Kenjon Barner

PR: Kenjon Barner

Key offensive reserves

QB: Nate Sudfeld

RB: LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement

WR: Mack Hollins

TE: Brent Celek, Trey Burton

OL: Isaac Seumalo, Chance Warmack

Key defensive reserves

DE: Chris Long, Derek Barnett

DT: Beau Allen, Destiny Vaeao

LB: Dannell Ellerbe, Najee Goode

S: Corey Graham

New England Patriots

At quarterback, the Patriots feature a man who has rewritten the record books in his Hall of Fame career and who could win his sixth Super Bowl on Feb. 4. Tom Brady dealt with a hand injury in the AFC Championship game, but the issue didn't seem to affect him at all, and he's not in any danger of missing the Super Bowl.

Here's the rest of the Patriots' starting lineup on both sides of the ball, based on snap counts from their previous two postseason games, as well as key backups and other players who have seen action in the postseason.

Offensive starters

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Dion Lewis

WR: Brandin Cooks

WR: Chris Hogan

WR: Danny Amendola

TE: Rob Gronkowski

LT: Nate Solder

LG: Joe Thuney

C: David Andrews

RG: Shaq Mason

RT: Cameron Fleming

Defensive starters

LE: Trey Flowers

DT: Malcom Brown

DT: Lawrence Guy

RE: Ricky Jean Francois

OLB: Kyle Van Noy

MLB: Elandon Roberts

OLB: James Harrison

CB: Malcolm Butler

CB: Stephon Gilmore

FS: Devin McCourty

SS: Patrick Chung

Specialists

K: Stephen Gostkowski

P: Ryan Allen

KR: Dion Lewis

PR: Danny Amendola

Key offensive reserves

QB: Brian Hoyer

RB: James White, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden

FB: James Develin

WR: Phillip Dorsett, Matthew Slater

TE: Dwayne Allen, Jacob Hollister

OL: LaAdrian Waddle, Ted Karras

Key defensive reserves

DE: Eric Lee, Deatrich Wise

DT: Adam Butler

LB: Marquis Flowers, Geneo Grissom, Nicholas Grigsby

CB: Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones

S: Duron Harmon, Jordan Richards